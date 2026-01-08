Yankees Probably Aren’t Trading Ryan McMahon

The always cost-conscious New York Yankees went out of their way to acquire Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies without asking for a penny back from his old club. That is not always how the organization operates during trades, because in previous years, they made sure a team like the Chicago Cubs would absorb money, as they did with Anthony Rizzo during the 2021 trade deadline. That should make it clear just how much the team wanted McMahon.

Plans may change, but for now, it is best to take McMahon out of any fantasy trades. They probably will not entertain moving him, unless it really makes sense for the Yankees. At this point, McMahon will likely not have many suitors anyway. It is hard to imagine teams taking on a glove-first player making $16 million this year and the next.

Taking other clubs out of this equation, the Yankees may want to see if they can unlock something in McMahon. That alone may make them hesitant to trade him, whether or not anyone sees something in him.

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon (19) during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What the Org Thinks of McMahon

Both general manager Brian Cashman and skipper Aaron Boone were in lockstep on how they felt about McMahon. They think there is another gear in there.

"I think now with us getting the full spring training with him, a winter working with him, maybe we can unlock some things," Cashman said during the Winter Meetings, according to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post.

"I feel like there's a real two-way player in there," Boone parroted of his GM at the Winter Meetings. "And hopefully we can help him make little adjustments here that unlock all that."

McMahon Under the Hood

While McMahon has never hit above a 100 wRC+ in his entire career, those numbers under the hood are presumably what the Yankees are examining. His 93.3 MPH Average Exit Velocity was in the 95th percentile in baseball. His 12.1% barrel rate was in the 76th percentile, and his 50.5% hard hit rate was in the 89th. McMahon also exhibits above-average bat speed. His 74 MPH Bat Speed was in the 77th percentile.

Another thing that the Yankees are banking on is McMahon's continual increase in his pull rate. His 42.1% pull rate was a career high. He has averaged 35.5% during his tenure in the big leagues.

The issue with McMahon is his propensity to strikeout. Few are worse than him in baseball. McMahon's 32.3% k rate was in the 2nd percentile.

The idea of trading McMahon might be worth considering next year. Though if he has another poor year, it would be harder to move him than he is now. Especially at 32, with $16 million owed to him.

