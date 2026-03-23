One Injury the Yankees Can't Afford Besides Aaron Judge

As Opening Day draws closer and closer, the New York Yankees are looking further ahead to getting back some key players from the injured list. Star pitchers Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are unavailable to the team for the time being, which means any further injuries on either side of the ball could have the potential to be disastrous.

Of course, the Yankees can't risk injury to star players like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, but there's another key piece they must treat with the utmost care: Cam Schlittler.

Mar 11, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Schlittler caused lots of fans to worry at the beginning of Spring Training when he sat out of throwing for about a week due to lower back tightness that was causing him pain. While the team said they were treating the injury cautiously to prevent it from spreading and becoming more problematic.

Fortunately, Schlittler was able to resume throwing shortly thereafter and had an incredibly successful camp. In three games and 9.2 innings, Schlittler threw a 0.93 ERA and 11 strike outs. That's representative of his stand out breakout year in 2025, where he finished the regular season with a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts and absolutely shut down the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card round to send the Pinstripes to the Divisional Series.

Cam Schlitter Essential for Yankees' Success

Schlittler is a key piece of the puzzle for the Yankees, not only because of his outstanding stats, but because of the state of the rest of the rotation. While it will be huge for the Yankees to get Cole back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in March of 2025, that likely won't happen until early June. Rodón, who started on Opening Day last season and required surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his throwing arm, will be back by the beginning of May.

When those two return, Schlittler may get bumped a couple places, but the Pinstripes will have one of, if not the best rotation in baseball.

For now, Schlittler is number two in the rotation, behind only Max Fried. He's getting the start in the Yankees' second game of the season and will play a huge part in helping secure a spot in the postseason. That work is especially important now, with fewer healthy pitchers to rely on. If Schlittler were to get injured, it would be game over for the Yankees.

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