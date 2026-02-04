A Surprising Reunion Could Happen for Yankees

The New York Yankees are running out of time to secure the best bench possible before Opening Day. While the Pinstripes have no shortage of offensive prowess, they could benefit from another right-handed hitter to round out their options if they want to compete for the postseason again.

New York Post insider Joel Sherman dove deep to suggest right-handed bats the Yankees could acquire for 2026. One name is a bit of a surprise: Cincinnati Reds left fielder Miguel Andujar.

Andujar started his career with the Yankees, who signed him as an international free agent in 2011. He made his Major League debut in 2017 and stayed with the team through 2022. The Yankees didn't exactly leave Andujar on good terms, though.

Yankees Could Reunite With Miguel Andujar Despite Rocky History

Despite requesting a trade early on in the 2022 season after being bumped back and forth between the majors and the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Yankees held onto Andujar. That is, until they designated him for assignment in September and he was claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Since then, Andujar has bounced between a few teams, including the Pirates, Athletics and Reds. 2025 was one of his best seasons yet, slashing .318/.352/ .470 of an OPS of .822 and hitting 10 home runs in 94 games. His only similar season came in 2018 with the Yankees, when he smacked 27 homers and placed second in AL Rookie of the Year voting behind Shohei Ohtani.

Andujar isn't exactly the best defender, but for a team looking to make an offensive splash, that just might not matter as much.

Andujar would likely be replacing Jasson Dominguez as a bench left fielder. Dominguez has had a good, but not great, first full season at the MLB level last year, slashing .257/ .331/ .388 for an OPS of .719. Now that the Yankees have re-signed Cody Bellinger to a massive contract and Trent Grisham accepted their qualifying offer (and, of course, Aaron Judge is their go-to right fielder) Dominguez is less of a fit on a starting lineup.

While keeping the younger, developing talent could be attractive to the Yankees, they may want to pursue someone with more proven MLB experience, even if that experience has been inconsistent. Andujar would also not be an expensive get, most recently signing a $3 million contract with the Athletics before being traded to the Reds last season.

Spring Training officially begins for the Yankees next week when pitcher and catchers report to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL.

