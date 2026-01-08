Should Yankees Sign Former Rookie Of The Year Candidate?

Maybe it's time for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to put an end to his big-game hunting.

Enough about outfielders Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. Enough about shortstop Bo Bichette. Enough about ace left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Here's a low-cost, high-upside move Cashman can complete right now: sign former Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar.

"Miguel Andujar is going to find a home, maybe partly because Rob Refsnyder helped to define the market for right-handed hitters who mash lefties, with his one-year, $6.3 million deal with the Mariners," ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

'Mashing Lefties'

"Last season, Andujar blistered left-handers for a .389/.409/.578 and wasn't bad against right-handers, either: .290/.331/.429," Olney adds.

"Andujar also has a reputation for being a great clubhouse guy; both the A's and Reds spoke very highly of their experience with him. But like (Luis) Arraez, Andujar is viewed as someone who doesn't have a landing spot on the field," Olney concludes.

Andujar is a free agent after splitting the 2025 season between the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. He hit 10 home runs last year, his highest total since that magical 2018 season, when he Wally Pipped injured third baseman Brandon Drury.

Dominant Debut

That year, Andujar finished second in voting for American League Rookie of the Year after hitting .297 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs.

Andujar played in 149 games his rookie year. But he's never come close since, missing extended periods of time with injuries, including problems with his right shoulder.

Aug 16, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) reacts after striking out to end the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

By 2022, the luster on Andujar had worn off and the Yankees placed him on waivers. He landed with the Pittsburgh Pirates who then waived him after the 2023 season.

The Athletics claimed Andujar before the 2024 campaign and flipped him to the Reds before the 2025 trade deadline.

Why This Makes Sense

Now I know what you're saying: Andujar is a third baseman and that's not exactly the biggest problem on the Yankees' roster.

But keep in mind, as of right now, Ryan McMahon is holding down the fort at third base with Oswaldo Cabrera on the comeback trail. Neither one will ever be mistaken for Mike Schmidt.

And then there's this: Andujar began playing in the outfield in 2020. So if the Yankees whiff on Bellinger and Tucker, they can run it back with Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, while sprinkling in Andujar with Jasson Dominguez and top slugging prospect Spencer Jones.

Is signing Andujar a home run? No. But it involves little risk, and could pay huge dividends down the road in 2026.

