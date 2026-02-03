Yankees Nearly Traded for White Sox Star Before Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees spent most of this winter circling back to the same guy. Cody Bellinger made sense from day one, and despite weeks of back-and-forth between the front office and agent Scott Boras, everyone expected him to return. What fans didn't know was how close things came to falling apart.

Before the Yankees and Bellinger finally agreed on five years and $162.5 million, the front office had serious conversations with the White Sox about trading for center fielder Luis Robert Jr., according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Those talks happened while Bellinger negotiations dragged on over contract length, with his camp pushing for seven years against the Yankees' firm stance at five.

Robert would have cost less than Bellinger in both dollars and years. The White Sox had picked up his $20 million option for 2026, giving them control through this season. Trading for him meant the Yankees could avoid the long-term commitment while still adding a center fielder with real tools.

Aug 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) singles against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

But Robert's numbers told a different story. He hit just .223 last season with a .661 OPS across 110 games. His power vanished, his bat control got worse and a hamstring injury ended his year early. That 2023 All-Star season when he crushed 38 homers seemed like a long time ago.

The decision came down to the wire in ways nobody saw coming. On January 20, the Mets swooped in and traded for Robert, sending Luisangel Acuña and pitcher Truman Pauley to Chicago. The next day, the Yankees and Bellinger reached agreement on their five-year deal.

White Sox Found Their Buyer While Yankees Stayed the Course

The timing suggests the Mets' move may have pushed both sides to act. With Robert off the board, the Yankees no longer had their backup plan. Bellinger's camp knew it too. Within 24 hours of the Mets trade, reports surfaced that the sides had come to terms.

The Yankees appeared to value what they already knew worked. Bellinger hit .272 with 29 home runs in 2025 and played elite defense at multiple spots. His production in Yankee Stadium made the decision easier, even if it cost them more money upfront.

The front office seemed to prefer paying Bellinger $32.5 million annually rather than gambling on Robert for $20 million. That's where Robert's value sits right now. The Yankees needed production they could count on, not a project they hoped would rediscover his 2023 form.

His defensive metrics stayed elite with seven outs above average, and he swiped 33 bases despite missing time. But his swing got longer, his plate discipline disappeared and the results showed it.

The organization still wants to add another right-handed bat to balance the lineup, but they're no longer operating from desperation. With Bellinger secured alongside Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, the outfield is set.

Robert landed in Queens looking to rebuild his value. The Yankees ended up with the player they wanted from the start, just after the Mets forced them to commit.

