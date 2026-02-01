Three Righty Outfielders Yankees Could Add

While the New York Yankees seemed pleased with their outfield upon bringing Cody Bellinger back, they now have their sights set on bringing in another right-handed hitter.

The Athletics' Brendan Kuty mentioned this in his recent article, which sparked a ton of speculation among Yankees fans.

It never hurts to have as many outfielders as possible, but it would come at the expense of adding another bullpen arm or potentially even a guy like Tarik Skubal.

Either way, if the Yankees are indeed interested in bringing in another righty outfielder, these are three names they should strongly consider.

1. Miguel Andujar

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Miguel Andujar (38) hits a single in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Pirates won 4-2. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB.com's Brian Murphy compiled a list of the best free agents still on the market. Now that we've reached Feb. 1, it's only a matter of time before these stars need to settle on a contract.

Murphy doesn't like the Yankees' options when it comes to adding a center fielder, but he acknowledges that Andujar, "may be the best of the bunch after producing a 125 OPS+ over 94 games split between the A's and the Reds. Andujar also owns a .990 OPS over the past two seasons against left-handed pitching."

Obviously, Andujar is no stranger to the Yankees organization. He played well over 200 games with the club from 2017-22 before spending a bit of time in the NL Central with the Pittsburgh Pirates and most recently, the Cincinnati Reds.

2. Randal Grichuk

Sep 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) bats during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This righty has been in the league since 2014 and would bring a ton of experience to the table. It's not like the Yankees would expect him to play every day, but Murphy notes, "Grichuk and Marte are two more right-handed bats who could be useful in a platoon role. Grichuk is one year removed from producing an .875 OPS across 106 games for Arizona."

Having spent time on six different teams in his lengthy career, Grichuk isn't afraid to find a new home in 2026. Depending on the type of contract he's looking for, it would be relatively risk free for the Yankees to give him a shot.

3. Starling Marte

Sep 21, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (6) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

To no surprise, the other player mentioned is one Murphy believes would also fit in a platoon role. He added, "Marte, who has played in fewer than 100 games for three consecutive seasons, put up a 111 OPS+ with the Mets last season."

Obviously, the number of games he's played in is a bit alarming. There are certainly two better options on the table, though Marte fits the build of what the Yankees are looking for and sometimes that's all that matters.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!