Two Yankees Could Join 400 Home Run Club in 2026

A pair of milestones are within reach as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt could both hit their 400th home run in 2026.

Judge, the back to back AL MVP, seems to have the best odds out of anyone to join the 400 home run club this season.

Other players in the mix include: San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper.

In total five players are on the 400 homer watch list, but the Yankees have two of them. It'll likely take a miracle for Goldy to reach the milestone, but all signs are pointing towards Judge doing so this season.

Aaron Judge Needs 32 Home Runs

Judge's first at-bat with the Yankees was in 2016 and now he's just 32 homers away from joining the 400 club. He's fresh off a 53 home run season and the year prior he hit 58. Obviously, no one has forgotten about his 62 home run season back in 2022.

Even in 2023 when he played just 106 games, roughly 50 fewer than each of those other three seasons, he still hit 37 home runs. Judge hasn't hit for fewer than 32 homers since the 2020 season when he had just 101 at-bats. Obviously, that's not an ideal sample size.

He hit 27 in both 2018 and 2019 and that came with just over 100 games played in each season. To no surprise, Judge is an entirely different player than he was pre-COVID era. Now, he's a one-man wrecking crew and it's not a question of if he'll hit 400 this season, it's a matter of when.

Paul Goldschmidt Needs 28 Home Runs

Currently sitting at 372 career home runs, Goldschmidt has been around much longer than Judge. The 38-year old debuted in 2011 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and has only been on three teams in his illustrious career.

Last year was Goldy's first with the Yankees as he hit 10 homers in 489 at-bats. That was a huge drop off from the seasons prior where he had at least 22 every year since 2020. In 2021 he had 31, he hit 35 in '22, then hit 25 in 2023 and 22 in '24.

Goldy won't be the everyday first baseman, so it's safe to assume his numbers will be close to last year's, if not slightly less depending on how things go with this lineup. It's great to see him within reach, though it would take quite the season for him to be the 60th player to reach 400 homers.

