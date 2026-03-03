Can Winning WBC Change Aaron Judge's Missing Piece With Yankees?

For ten years, Aaron Judge has been the best player on a New York Yankees team that still has not won a World Series since 2009. He has three MVP awards, a batting title, and last October, he hit .500 in the postseason. None of it brought a ring to the Bronx.

Now, he is heading into his first World Baseball Classic as Team USA's captain.

Winning it would be a real achievement. But here is the uncomfortable truth for Yankees fans: another trophy that is not a World Series ring does not quiet the conversation. If anything, gold at the WBC would just add more weight to the question that follows Judge every October. He keeps stacking the resume and the Bronx drought keeps going.

That is not a knock on Judge. As we covered before , he is bringing the same leadership to Team USA that he carries in the Bronx every day. His approach has never been the problem.

In 2025, he was the best player on the field in October and the Yankees still lost to Toronto in the ALDS. The year before, they lost the World Series to the Dodgers in five games.

So if he comes back with a gold medal around his neck, the bar for October only goes higher. Then a WBC champion, three-time MVP, batting title winner who still has no ring becomes an even bigger story going into 2027. Every achievement would just raise the stakes higher.

What the 2026 Yankees Need Around Aaron Judge

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) at bat against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Which brings us to the team he is coming back to after March 17. The Yankees had a quiet offseason by any standard. Their biggest move was re-signing Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal. Trent Grisham accepted his qualifying offer. Paul Goldschmidt came back on a one-year deal. Ryan Weathers came over from Miami. That is largely it.

Fans have been frustrated, and fair enough. But there is a case for running it back. This group has real chemistry, they know each other, and the ALDS loss had more to do with execution than roster construction.

The hope is that Gerrit Cole returning from Tommy John surgery and Carlos Rodon getting healthy mid-season essentially function as two mid-season additions to a rotation that already has Max Fried and Cam Schlittler.

Spring training has offered some early positives, though it is far too early to draw real conclusions. The pieces are there. The window is still open.

But none of that matters until October delivers. Judge turns 34 in April, and the Yankees know exactly what they have in him. What they need is the team around him to finally hold up when it counts.

