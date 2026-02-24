What Oswaldo Cabrera's Status Means For Yankees' Opening Day Roster

Five games into Spring Training, the talk of the town is whether or not infielder Oswaldo Cabrera will be part of the New York Yankees Opening Day roster.

Prior to their 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a short but sweet update on the 28-year old's status.

Boone told Yankees' reporter Bryan Hoch that Cabrera's Opening Day status is "TBD". The Venezuelan native has been going through drills but has yet to practice sliding.

Even with him moving around well, the last thing the Yankees want to do is rush him back. He's done wonders already in terms of his progress, but that doesn't mean he'll be good to go for Opening Day.

Yankees Are Closely Monitoring Cabrera's Status

Oswaldo Cabrera's status for Opening Day is "TBD," Aaron Boone said. Cabrera is going through drills and appears to be moving well but has not practiced sliding. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 24, 2026

Yankees fans can take the "TBD" response however they so choose, but it's important to reflect back on Boone's comments last week.

"It's really good to see," Boone told reporters on Feb. 16. "It's been a long road coming back from obviously a serious injury... It's good to see him, but we'll take a little time before we get him into games. The fact that he's doing everything now is encouraging."

Cabrera is a solid outfielder who the team keeps around due to his defense. He has some offensive sparks from time to time, but there are far better options out there in terms of power hitters who could get the job done.

It's not like Cabrera's potential Opening Day roster absence would make this team go out and sign a free agent, instead, it could be the break one minor leaguer needs.

Would Cabrera's Absence Pave the Way for Spencer Jones?

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While Jones is an outfielder and is exclusively a lefty, unlike Cabrera, who's a switch hitter, this could be the break he's been looking for. The Yankees will likely carry a catcher on their bench alongside Amed Rosario and Paul Goldschmidt, but that fourth spot remains up for grabs.

Paul DeJong is someone this team signed on a minor league contract and he's been getting quite a few at-bats this spring. He's far more experienced and would be a veteran infielder to replace Cabrera, it's just a matter of what direction this team decides to go.

Knowing how versatile Ben Rice is, the need for a fourth outfielder is likely prioritized over another infielder. That said, it comes down to whether Jones is truly ready or not, and he's yet to fully prove himself as Spring Training is off and running.

Jasson Dominguez may not be the most reliable player in the world, but he has far more big-league experience, and the Yankees showed tremendous patience with him last season. If it's down to Dominguez and Jones, the former likely gets the nod.

To learn more about the Yankees from Spring Training and beyond, subscribe to All Yankees Talk, where new episodes are featured twice a week!

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!