Yankees Bench Coach to Manage Team Israel
New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus has announced that he will be managing Team Israel for the 2026 World Baseball Classic in a recent interview.
"Brad, you have some news for us in the audience here today?" The interviewer said, before Ausmus asked him to share the news. "[...] Well, the news is that Brad is managing Team Israel coming up, right? Pretty cool, how do you feel about that?"
The news was met with applause, and Ausmus shared that he had mixed feelings about the role, given that he expected Ian Kinsler to be doing the job, but was "more than happy to do it" as Kinsler had other commitments.
Ausmus' History With Team Israel
Fans on social media reacted mostly negatively to the news. Ausmus has managed Team Israel before, in 2013, and served as bench coach under Kinsler in 2023.
Ausmus, whose professional playing career spanned 18 years from 1993-2010, was hired to be the Yankees' bench coach in 2023 and began in the 2024 season. As a catcher, Ausmus was an All Star in 1999 and won three Gold Gloves, in 2001, 2002 and 2006. In post-retirement leadership roles, Ausmus has worked with the San Diego Padres (as their field executive from 2011-2013), the Detroit Tigers (as manager from 2014-2017), the Los Angeles Angels (as special assistant to the general manager in 2018 and manager in 2019) and the Oakland Athletics (as their bench coach in 2022).
Aaron Boone Replacement?
In August, Ausmus was floated as a possible replacement for current manager Aaron Boone by Fansided's Christopher Kline, who cited the Yankees' history of hiring familiar faces.
"The Yankees aren't exactly known for brave, outside-the-box thinking when it comes to hiring managers," Kline wrote. "This is an organization steeped in tradition and they like to project a sense of organizational continuity. Boone spent (a brief amount of) time with the Yankees as a player. Brad Ausmus did not, but he is New York's bench coach, so he's a familiar face in the clubhouse."
"The 56-year-old is still fairly early in his coaching journey, all things considered, so the Yankees can view him as a long-term option. His established relationship with Aaron Judge and other New York stars ought to help him — both in the interview process and once he assumes Boone's mantle. Time will tell if Ausmus can succeed with the power of Hal Steinbrenner's checkbook behind him, but he's a perfectly adequate and safe option. The easy pick, so to speak."
Boone is expected to stay on through at least 2027, and has led the Yankees to eight postseasons of his nine seasons at the helm. The Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, however, and given the high expectations of New York fans, Boone may be done when his contract is up. Ausmus could still be an option for the job when the time comes.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!