Third Yankees Player Headed to World Baseball Classic

Aaron Judge and David Bednar were just scratching the surface when it comes to the New York Yankees representation in the World Baseball Classic.

Both Judge and Bednar will be playing for Team USA, but now Jazz Chisholm Jr. has thrown his name in the mix. Obviously, Chisholm, who was born in the Bahamas, will not be playing for Team USA.

Instead, the 27-year-old will be suiting up for Great Britain. Coached by Gary Anderson and managed by Brady Marcelino, Chisholm finally announced he'd be playing on December 16.

With the ongoing contract dispute between the Yankees and Cody Bellinger, it's nice to see some other news pop up surrounding this team. Missing out on Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette was bad enough, but now Yankees fans have something to celebrate as Chisholm is set to play a vital role in this year's WBC.

Chisholm Joins Great Britain

JAZZ IS IN. 🇬🇧



Jazz Chisholm has committed to play for Great Britain in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/E09JCw8sWz — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) January 17, 2026

Under WBC's roster rules, Chisholm is eligible to play for Great Britain as the Bahamas were a British colony. Sometimes, it's as simple as that.

The Yankees second baseman just so happens to be in Pool B which is the same pool the USA is in. Pool B play will be in Houston as the other three teams in the group are Brazil, Italy, and Mexico.

According to the WBSC rankings, USA is currently ranked No. 3 while Great Britain is No. 19. There's a huge gap between the two teams, but anything can happen come time for the World Baseball Classic.

Strong Yankees Representation

Jazz Chisholm Jr. confirms that he will play for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, per @Shawn_Spradling



He'll face the USA team on March 7th pic.twitter.com/9tRYCzjtOK — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 17, 2026

New York Posts' Greg Joyce speculated who else could be representing the team in the WBC.

"But a handful of other Yankees are also candidates to play in the tournament, including Camilo Doval (Dominican Republic), Fernando Cruz (Puerto Rico), José Caballero (Panama) and Austin Wells (Dominican Republic)," he wrote.

Either way, Chisholm brings a ton of talent to a team that desperately needs it. The lefty is fresh off his first full season in New York where he recorded a career high 4.2 WAR.

Chisholm slashed .242/.332/.481 with an OPS of .813 which was his highest of any season with a 100+ game sample size. Chisholm's speed is second to none. With 130 career stolen bases, that will undoubtedly be a focal point whenever he gets on base in the WBC.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic kicks off on March 4 with the finals taking place at LoanDepot Park in Miami on March 17.

