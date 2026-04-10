Yankees' Best Infield Lineup Has Become Clear for Rays Series

With the 2026 MLB regular season already two weeks old and the New York Yankees coming off their first series loss of the new campaign on Thursday at the hands of the Athletics, it's a good time to do a quick evaluation of the team’s starting infield.

The Yankees’ starting infield performance, or lack thereof, has been a topic of discussion among the fans, especially on the left side. Third base has been a huge issue, thanks to Ryan McMahon, who can’t buy a hit right now.

As for shortstop, Anthony Volpe is on the 10-day injured list still as he continues to rehab from offseason left shoulder surgery. His IL stint has allowed other guys, such as McMahon and Jose Caballero, a chance to show what they can do. And what they've shown hasn't been much.

So where does that leave things for Aaron Boone after a series loss to the Athletics? The Yankees have a three-game weekend road set coming up against the Tampa Bay Rays, followed by a seven-game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals. The optimal combination is becoming obvious.

Aaron Boone Must Put Ryan McMahon On Ice in Favor of Amed Rosario Against Rays

Boone likely hoped McMahon would snap out of his funk during this latest three-game series against the A’s, but that didn’t happen. Instead, it was the same old stuff from the veteran third baseman, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Thursday after going 0-for-3 on Wednesday with a walk and two strikeouts.

Apr 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) hits a three run home run in the eighth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It didn’t matter if McMahon was at third or shortstop, where he just started for the first time. The veteran is struggling at the plate, and his fielding hasn't been enough to excuse the struggles.

There’s no way to overlook a .069 batting average, and it's hard to argue that he deserves many more chances in this upcoming series against the Rays, who will throw out two lefties on the mound in Steven Matz and Shane McClanahan.

For his career, McMahon is a .227 hitter against southpaws, including going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in six plate appearances against Matz. This is where Rosario comes into play as a spark and a breath of fresh air.

The 30-year-old infielder struggled in the series finale against the A’s, going 0-for-2 with two walks at the top of the order. However, earlier this week, Rosario cranked out two home runs against the A’s, helping New York win 5-3.

In six games this season, Rosario is batting .250 and has a .941 OPS. And not to mention, he has played five games at third base (four starts), which is not a good sign for McMahon. Rosario isn’t an everyday player at this stage of his career, but for the moment, Boone has to ride the hot hand at the hot corner.

What About McMahon vs. Caballero at Shortstop?

Now the next question is, where does McMahon go? Do you put him at shortstop for a couple more games, or do you roll with Caballero, who has similarly disappointed from the plate without living up to his defensive potential?

Apr 9, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The best answer here is Caballero, even though he has slowed down at the plate after getting a hit in three out of his first five games with the Yankees. The 29-year-old infielder is hitting .135 and has a .382 OPS.

But the saving grace for Caballero is that he wreaks havoc on the basepaths, as we saw last season (49 stolen bases between the Yankees and Rays). He's swiped five bags already in 2026. He’s made 10 starts at shortstop, turning six double plays and committing two errors in 47 chances.

McMahon is truly the odd man out right now as he’s giving the Yankees nothing at the plate. However, he can turn his fortunes around if he can get that one hit. That has been hard to come by, though, allowing other guys the chance to step in and make a case for taking his spot.