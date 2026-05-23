Anthony Volpe's Days Could be Numbered As Yankees Eye Several Returns

The New York Yankees have shown signs that Anthony Volpe needs to step up his game if he's going to keep a spot on the roster. The first came when his rehab assignment was up, and they stuck with Jose Caballero at shortstop. It happened again with Caballero's return from the IL. He took his job back once he was healthy enough to play.

Now that the Yankees are looking to get healthier, his time on the big league club could be even more limited. Before the loss against the Rays, manager Aaron Boone announced that both Jasson Domínguez and Giancarlo Stanton are close to their returns.

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) scores a run won a wild pitch before being tagged by Baltimore Orioles pitcher Shane Baz (34) during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It would be a much-needed boost to a lineup that has struggled as of late, but, on the Volpe front, his days could be numbered. For him to even remain on the roster, he would have to go on some sort of a hot streak, and if he isn't starting, those at-bats will be hard to find for him.

Of course, while Caballero took his job back on day one, Boone did say that Volpe would still find his playing time. How that plays out remains to be seen.

"I've talked to both guys," Boone said, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller. "Both guys are going to play. Cabby's versatility comes into play now again with Anthony here, so we'll just see.

"As I've told them each, 'It's not going to be the perfect scenario every single day. You may like or not like a decision on the given day, but the end of the day we're all working for the same thing.' We want to win big, and we want to win big for the Yankees."

Volpe's production

In a small sample size, Volpe doesn't look that different from what he has been in the past — albeit he is walking more. He is hitting .217/.400/.304.

Volpe hasn't made particularly hard contact during this return, either. He has a 37.5% hard hit rate and has yet to barrel a ball. Caballero doesn't make hard contact, but he has at least produced better at the plate and is a speed threat with 13 stolen bases.

In the past, Volpe has been able to play despite extended slumps. Now, the Yankees are operating a little differently. There's a more merit-based approach to playing time. His value to the team will become more apparent once the Yankees eventually go with their top shortstop prospect, George Lombard Jr. At that point, Volpe may not have a place on the team.

New York Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr (96) hits a two-RBI double during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images