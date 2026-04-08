Amed Rosario Proved Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Right

One word to describe Amed Rosario is "prepared." At least, that's the way it has been since the New York Yankees traded for him last summer. It doesn't matter the situation or how many games he has sat out. The righty is always ready to go.

If there's one person who understands that better than anybody, it's his manager. It's why Aaron Boone chose him over Ryan McMahon, who has gone in the opposite trajectory of Rosario since his trade to New York. McMahon is the starter, and typically, he would go up against righties like Aaron Civale. Still, in that first game against the Athletics, Boone went against his own conventional wisdom and put Rosario at third base.

The results were masterful. Maybe more than Boone could have even anticipated.

Rosario's Night

Despite not coming into a game in seven days, Rosario homered on the first pitch he saw off of Civale. The righty threw him a 90.9 MPH sinker on the inside corner of the plate that Rosario hit into the left field seats. The ball flew off his bat at 105.1 MPH.

The Yankees' bats went cold until the eighth inning after Rosario's homer. It didn't help that the budding ace, Cam Schlittler, also didn't have it. At least, by Schlittler's standards, he didn't have it. The hard thrower went five innings and allowed three earned runs. It was a rare blemish compared to the dominant streak he had been on since the end of last season. Schlittler struck out seven, though, and didn't allow a walk.

The Yankees finally got runners on in the eighth. After a Ben Rice single, which put runners on first and third, Giancarlo Stanton finally snapped the scoreless streak with a rocket single, driving in Cody Bellinger.

With runners on first and second, Rosario was up against old teammate Mark Leiter Jr. Leiter, who griped that the Yankees ruined him by putting him in low-leverage situations, had his chance to prove to his old team what they did wrong. He ended up being a blip in what would be remembered as the Amed Rosario game.

Mark Leiter Jr. was convinced the Yankees ruined him by using him in low-leverage situations.



In his return to the Bronx, in a high-leverage situation, he blew the game for the Athletics.



Via Bob Klapisch#Yankees pic.twitter.com/xBXW5Tm9b3 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 8, 2026

Leiter hung a splitter, and again, Rosario homered. The three-run blast put the Yankees on top for good.

Boone on Rosario

After the game, Boone talked about Rosario's ability to be prepared at all times. It's why he had full confidence slotting him into third, despite him not playing for a week.

"The one thing that stuck with me about him last year was how good he was staying ready and being prepared," Boone said, according to MLB.com's Bill Laddon. "He went on the IL a quick 10 days after he ran into the fence in right field. He came back and didn't need a rehab assignment. He sure was ready. He is really good at doing what he needs to do to be ready every single day."

COLDEST PIMP OF THE REGULAR SEASON SO FAR TOO 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9uSraUi1pr https://t.co/xGpgniLJhJ — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) April 8, 2026

Rosario Vs. McMahon

If McMahon continues to struggle, it will be interesting to see how many opportunities Rosario gets. Since being traded to the Yankees, McMahon is hitting .192/.304/.302. He hasn't had the renaissance at the plate they hoped for after leaving the Rockies and assuming the entirety of his deal.

It doesn't matter how much more the Yankees have invested in McMahon; if Rosario is the better option, he should get the playing time. It's not to say that Rosario will give All-Star caliber production at third. He definitely isn't a gold glover.

If McMahon is hitting so poorly, though, Rosario is at least an upgrade over him. He's an exciting one, at that.

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