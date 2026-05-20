Aaron Boone's Latest Ejection Proves He Deserves More Love for Defending His Players

The Yankees beat the Blue Jays for the second straight game on Tuesday, and the loss in their big win was a full-circle moment. That came when umpire Brennan Miller tossed the skipper in the seventh inning.

Back in 2019, it was Miller who jettisoned Boone during that epic "Savages in the Box" rant. Now, seven years removed from that ejection, Miller again tossed Boone. This time, it was because Miller called the out on a Daulton Varsho diving catch that actually touched the grass before he could secure it.

Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing this catch made by Daulton Varsho, as the Yankees lost their challenge earlier on a Volpe caught stealing



The Umpire that ejected Boone was Brennan Miller, the same umpire from the infamous "Savages in the Box" rant pic.twitter.com/xT4vmRFv1l — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 20, 2026

Boone, out of challenges, sarcastically sniped at Miller, "Nice job!" Not loving Boone's attitude there, Miller tossed the manager for what would be the 48th ejection of his career.

Aaron Boone is a player's manager

Boone has gotten hate from social media and WFAN callers alike since the Yankees hired him. Fair or unfair, some of it was due to Joe Girardi's sudden departure after the longtime manager was told, following that infamous 2017 season, that the Yankees would not be renewing his contract. It also hasn't helped that, since Girardi left, the Yankees haven't reached their ultimate goal: their 28th championship.

Even still, you have to give it to Boone for the way he rallies around his players. Those comments he makes defending the Isiah Kiner-Falefas and Anthony Volpes of the world can be maddening to hear, but, from the players' perspective, there should be some relief knowing their skipper is in the foxhole with them.

It's especially important in this market. It can get volatile on these streets. Just look at the Knicks this season.

It wasn't that long ago when New Yorkers were pining for Tom Thibodeau and declaring early that Mike Brown was a failure. Now look at the Knicks. They are three games away from the Finals. That's just the way New Yorkers operate, though.

If there's one thing that Aaron Boone will always do, it's go to bat for his players. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There is a demand for excellence that borders on toxic, and those free-and-easy Boone postgames about turning corners during the tougher moments in seasons are necessary evils, whether those outside of the arena agree with that or not. It may come off as lackadaisical, but when a string of callers named Tony from Staten Island on WFAN and the "Michael Kay Show" are calling for your job from the moment you wake up, it's probably a relief to know that somebody has your back.

There's a thought that if Boone were to get axed today, he would probably get a job in an instant. It's something that likely drives those Tonys of the world mad, but it's true. There's the winning record, which is a result of more than just the manager, but when it comes to Boone's ability to connect, it's fair to say there are few in the league as beloved as him.

Just this season, Boone made mention of how tough it was to cut an ancillary outfield piece in Randal Grichuk. It's not to say other managers aren't as empathetic as Boone, but if you're a player on the outside looking in, who is worried about suiting up in New York, comments like that probably help you decide whether you want to play there. It's hard to imagine Billy Martin's style working in this day and age.

Boone on getting tossed

After Tuesday's win, Boone explained why he snapped. For him, it was a frustration with what he felt were some bad calls.

"I thought there were two missed calls tonight," Boone said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I thought Anthony was safe at second base, and then I thought the ball was trapped in the outfield, and we didn't have a challenge in that spot.

"That being said, I probably overreacted to it a little bit. I kind of snapped on it a little bit because I felt there were two calls, and then when you can't challenge because you feel like one's already been missed – I didn't control myself very well."

If you're a player, these are the things you want to hear. You want to feel like your manager is validating your frustrations. That's exactly what Boone is doing, and as long as he keeps sticking up for his players, the Yankees will continue to rally behind him.