Yankees' Yerry de los Santos Call-Up Could Forecast Much-Needed Bullpen Strategy Change

While the New York Yankees were able to snap a five-game loss streak with an 11-10 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, the win didn't come easily. Angels outfielder Mike Trout was able to get multiple home runs off Yankees relievers and the Pinstripes barely eked out a win in spite of double home runs from both Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham.

There's no doubt the relief pitching needed to be stronger from New York. Now, according to the team on social media, the Yankees recalled right-handed reliever Yerry de los Santos from the AAA Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The choice to call up another relief pitcher could point to the Yankees employing a strategy they used last season: giving each pitcher out of the bullpen only one inning.

Prior to the 2025 trade deadline, both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams were struggling to close games, leading manager Aaron Boone to shift strategies to avoid blown saves.

New York Yankees relief pitcher David Bednar (53) pitches in the ninth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

That adjustment worked and helped New York through the rough patch until they were able to trade for closer David Bednar, who is still the Pinstripes' best relief pitcher. Despite Bednar's best efforts, the bullpen remains an unaddressed issue for the Yankees, who also returned Rule 5 draft pick Cade Winquest to the St. Louis Cardinals and sent Jake Bird back to the minors yet again.

Yankees could help closing problem with new reliever strategy

The Yankees have a reputation for over-relying on dazzling offensive displays to win. While the starting rotation has certainly helped fill gaps, the lack of solid relievers and a quiet offense have led to a disappointing start to April for a team expected to be a World Series contender.

By limiting relievers to one inning, the bullpen has fewer opportunities to give up massive home runs. But, employing this strategy only works as a stopgap for a serious issue that must be addressed before the Yankees fall too far behind (and that should have been addressed in the offseason).

Yankees announce Anthony Volpe rehab with Yerry de los Santos promotion

In addition to calling up de los Santos, the team announced that shortstop Anthony Volpe will begin a rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Volpe underwent surgery at the beginning of the offseason to repair a torn labrum and will work through the assignment before returning to the starting job.

The Yankees have the opportunity to turn their wild win into a streak as the remainder of a four-game series against Los Angeles continues at home with de los Santos in the mix.