Pair of Former All-Stars Among 3 Free Agents Yankees Can Sign to Bolster Bullpen

Approaching the MLB trade deadline, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was rumored to be shopping for bullpen pieces for the stretch run.

But New York didn't add any arms, leaving manager Aaron Boone to roll with closer David Bednar and company during the dog days of August.

So far, the bullpen is holding its own, posting a 3.11 ERA, which is second-best in the majors. And the Yankees staff as a whole leads the majors with a 3.33 ERA.

However, should someone go down while the Yankees fight to stay atop the American League Wild Card standings, Cashman may have to reach out to the free-agent market for reinforcements. Here are three potential options.

Philly Philly

Right-hander Lou Trivino became a free agent Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies. And with good reason. The 34-year-old has a 15.00 ERA between the Phillies and the Baltimore Orioles in five appearances this season.

But Trivino had a 3.97 ERA last season in 47 appearances between the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies, and the San Francisco Giants. And he's familiar with the Bronx, having pitched for the Yankees in 2022 following a trade from the Athletics. He posted a 1.66 ERA in 25 appearances for New York.

Former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Lou Trivino could be a potential option for the Yankees' bullpen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, his time in the Big Apple was limited by Tommy John surgery, which cost him the 2023 season. Since then, he's bounced around the league, playing with five different clubs, including the Phillies twice.

One more thing to keep in mind: Trivino is no stranger to the playoffs. He has a 0.96 ERA in nine postseason appearances and threw 3.2 shutout innings for the Yankees in 2022.

From the Bronx to Cooperstown?

Craig Kimbrel is destined for the Hall of Fame. The right-hander is fifth all- time with 440 saves and has been named an All-Star nine times. He was a Rookie of the Year in 2011 with the Atlanta Braves and won a World Series title in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox.

But the 38-year-old has struggled of late and opted for free agency Wednesday after being designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays. Which makes sense, since the 17-year veteran has an unimpressive 4.81 ERA in 33 appearances this year, starting with him on the New York Mets' roster.

Former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Craig Kimbrel has struggled on the mound this season, but he should be on New York's radar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet Kimbrel posted a very respectable 2.45 ERA in 13 appearances last season for the Houston Astros. He also posted at least 22 saves in the three previous seasons: 22 in 2022 with the Dodgers, 23 in 2023 with the Phillies, and 23 in 2023 and 2024 with the Orioles. So perhaps he's worth a look.

Spare a Buc?

The Pittsburgh Pirates demoted right-hander Chris Devenski to the minors on Wednesday, following a stint on the injured list with an undisclosed illness.

The 35-year-old has made just three MLB appearances this season, posting a 7.71 ERA. But he looked sharp last year with a 2.16 ERA in 13 games with the Mets.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Chris Devenski hasn't had the best of luck on the mound this season, posting a 7.71 ERA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 11-year veteran was a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2016 and earned an All-Star bid in 2017 when he helped the Astros win the World Series.

Look, there are good reasons why each of these players is still available at this point in the season. And there are no other good options on the market.

But if Cashman and the Yankees need a fresh arm for the playoff push, Trivino, Kimbrel, and Devenski could be the best available among the bad options.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.