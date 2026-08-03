Yankees Have 5 Catcher Trade Targets as Deadline Approaches

The clock is ticking for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to upgrade the roster for the stretch run ahead of Monday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Yes, adding infielder Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals is a big upgrade offensively.

But the Yankees remain desperate for a right-handed hitting catcher, with the trio of Austin Wells, Ali Sanchez, and J.C. Escarra hitting a combined .188, which is third-worst in the majors.

Yes, Ben Rice can slide to catcher if necessary. However, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that it's not on the table, despite Garcia's addition.

So here's what you need to know about the catcher trade market.

Who needs a catcher?

The Yankees aren't the only contending team scouring the market for a catcher. You can add the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago White Sox to the list.

The Milwaukee Brewers can stand down after picking up Bo Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor (23) was the second catcher to be moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas Rangers might be looking elsewhere as well after trading for Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe last week.

Top catchers on the market

Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies is the crown jewel of the catcher trade market. And why not? He's tied for second in the majors with 33 home runs this season. But the two-time All-Star, 26, could be cost-prohibitive because he comes with three years of arbitration eligibility remaining.

One name that has the market buzzing is switch-hitting Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, who slugged a career-high 20 home runs in 2023. The three-time All-Star is having an off season, hitting just .251 with eight home runs. But Rutschman, 28, does come with one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining.

Then there's Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, who's hitting .256 with nine home runs in 85 games this year. The 29-year-old set a career high with 19 home runs in 2024. And he should be less expensive since he will be a free agent after the season.

So will Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers. The 29-year-old is hitting .291 with 10 home runs in just 51 games this season and recently returned to the lineup after missing time with a broken left hand. Jeffers, like Stephenson, will be a free agent after the season and is nothing more than a short-term rental.

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks doesn't fit the profile since he is a left-handed hitter. But the 27-year-old is hitting .282 with 14 home runs and isn't even eligible for arbitration until 2028. So he would be an expensive addition.

What the insiders are saying about the Yankees

ESPN's Buster Olney believes that New York will bolster their bullpen while also adding some offense. Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the "Yankees are shooting high on a catcher."

"The Yankees will add a reliever and a right-handed hitter. … the Yankees will be aggressive," per Olney.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (right) has found his name in trade rumors in the hours leading up to the deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As to who that catcher might be for the Yankees, The New York Post's Jon Heyman doesn't think that Jeffers is going anywhere. But he thinks that Stephenson could be an option for New York.

"Jeffers probably isn’t going anywhere ... The Yankees may be more likely to wind up with Tyler Stephenson, who’s serviceable. But Goodman and Rutschman are worth trying for."

One catcher that seemingly won't be in the convo for the Yankees is Hicks from the Marlins, as two other teams from the AL East are gunning for him.

"The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in Hicks ... The New York Yankees are not involved in the talks," per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon.

Finally, Joel Sherman of The New York Post provided his two cents on the Yankees' catching situation, discussing Jeffers, but also Rutschman.

"Anyone notice that the Twins (Jeffers) fell a game under .500 on Sunday while the Yanks remained remained engaged with the Orioles about the injured Adley Rutschman?? One of those two is the dream."

Bottom line

Expect plenty of rumors and hot takes as clubs wheel and deal ahead of the deadline. Cashman is expected to be among the busiest working the phones as the team tries to stay afloat without sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger.

But Cashman won't be likely to overpay before the deadline. After all, FanGraphs still gives the Yankees a 98.3% chance of making the playoffs and a 10.8% chance of reaching the World Series. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (29.4%) have better title odds.

Still, with the red-hot Red Sox inching closer in the standings, Cashman will be wise to tweak his roster before the day is done.