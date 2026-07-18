4 Realistic Bullpen Yankees Trade Targets Before the Trade Deadline

It's officially trade deadline season around the majors now that the MLB All-Star Break is officially behind the Yankees and the other 29 teams. General manager Brian Cashman will be paying close attention to how the Yankees perform between now and Monday, Aug. 3, starting with this weekend's Dodgers series, figuring out who he should be targeting for a trade.

New York has no shortage of needs to address, from finding an upgrade at catcher to potentially finding a replacement at third base. Above all else, though, the Yankees need help in their bullpen. It will be hard to have full confidence in shaky arms like Camilo Doval, Tim Hill, and Ryan Yarbrough in the postseason, making it a need for Cashman & Co. to make some improvements.

Tim Hill's underwhelming 2026 performance is one reason why the Yankees need to make a bullpen upgrade at the trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As interesting as it would be to see someone like the Padres' Mason Miller or the Astros' Josh Hader added to the mix, or even a potential reunion with ex-Yankee Aroldis Chapman, the reality is that Cashman might not want to give up top prospects for an unknown.

Instead, New York's GM might prefer more realistic trade targets who won't break the bank, such as the following four options.

Note: all statistics used are as of Friday, July 17.

Steve Okert, Astros

After trading Lance McCullers Jr. to the Brewers on Wednesday, it's clear that the Astros are open to pre-deadline business. Houston has a handful of veteran relievers on expiring contracts who could be worthwhile rentals for the Yankees, including southpaw Steve Okert.

Set to hit free agency this winter, Okert is the type of strikeout thrower who'd help point the Yankees' bullpen in the right direction. The 35-year-old veteran has pitched to the second-best ERA of his career (2.31) through his first 46 relief appearances, striking out 47 batters while limiting opponents to a .168/.233/.292 slash line over 46 2/3 innings. His plus-8 breaking run value is in the 96th percentile among pitchers, per Baseball Savant, as are his expected ERA (2.57) and hard-hit rate (28.4%).

With a slider that frustrates opposing batters to the tune of a 34.2% whiff rate, Okert is someone whom the Yankees should pursue before the deadline. He won't break the bank due to his expiring contract, and his presence would instantly be an upgrade over someone like Hill.

A.J. Minter, Mets

While a reunion with Luke Weaver would be nice, the ex-Yankee's electric season will make it hard to acquire him from the Mets. As such, A.J. Minter is another name kicking around Queens that Cashman & Co. should try bringing to the Bronx.

A.J. Minter is another potential trade target for the Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter might not garner the same headlines Weaver does, but that doesn't mean he isn't having his own solid season.

The 32-year-old Tyler, TX native has cruised to a 1.42 ERA while finishing eight of his 19 appearances so far, picking up a 0.842 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 19 innings. Minter is also allowing a career-low 0.5 walks per nine innings, demonstrating impressive control. For reference, Doval is surrendering 3.1 BB per nine IP.

Much like Okert, Minter is a lefty who could replace Hill should the latter continue to underwhelm. Throw in the fact that he's already familiar with the Big Apple, and the Yankees have every reason to try making a deal.

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies

Much like every season, the Rockies are in seller mode before the trade deadline. The Yankees used the National League Central club's situation to their advantage last season, acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon and reliever Jake Brid in separate deals less than a week apart. Even though those trades haven't worked out in the Bombers' favor, that doesn't mean they can't return to the well to target Antonio Senzatela.

Senzatela, 31, has spent his entire 10-year MLB career with the Rockies, with his 2026 campaign being among his best performances yet. The Venezuelan reliever is sitting at a personal-best 3.31 ERA through 30 appearances, picking up a 9-2 record while finishing 11 games with three saves. He's also surrendering fewer hits (8.1) and home runs (0.6) per nine innings than he ever has in his career, highlighting why Colorado might want to cash in on his value before the deadline.

The Yankees should be interested if the Rockies are ready to give Antonio Senzatela a fresh start elsewhere. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike Okert and Minter, Senzatela might be more than a one-year rental for a reliever-needy team like the Yankees. According to Spotrac, his contract includes a $14 million club option for the 2027 season, which is more than a fair price tag if he can avoid any year-to-year regression. That extra team control could make a trade more pricey, but still well worth it for the boost that Senzatela could provide to New York's bullpen.

Ryan Zeferjahn, Angels

Trading Ryan Zeferjahn likely isn't a priority for the Angels, as he's under team control through the 2030 campaign. Having said that, Los Angeles is coming out of the All-Star stoppage 21 games under .500, which is likely why MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Friday that Zeferjahn will "garner significant trade interest" before the trade deadline.

The Angels are under no pressure to move pre-arb reliever Ryan Zeferjahn, but he is going to garner significant trade interest if he continues his improved strike-throwing.



Since June 1, he has a 0.98 ERA over 18 1/3 IP.



30 strikeouts; 13 walks. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 17, 2026

Zeferjahn has been lights out for the Angels as he navigates his third MLB season, going 4-3 with a 3.89 ERA in 38 outings. The flame-throwing 28-year-old southpaw has also thrown 61 strikeouts over 44 innings, resulting in a career-high 12.5 Ks per nine IP. He's also limiting opposing batters to a .151 batting average and .596 OPS, and that's without mentioning a 31.9% strikeout rate that's above the MLB average (22.2%), according to Baseball Savant.

As Morosi pointed out, Zeferjahn has a 0.98 ERA in 18 1/3 innings since June 1, which is bound to increase his trade value. Trading for him will be tougher if he keeps his foot on the gas, but that doesn't mean a deal is unrealistic for the Yankees. They have a plethora of pitching prospects that could be shipped off to Los Angeles in a deal, and that's even truer after the cupboards were restocked at the 2026 MLB Draft earlier this month.

A potential multi-year solution for their bullpen concerns, the Yankees must kick the tires on a potential Zeferjahn trade before another team gives the Angels an offer they can't refuse.

Honorable mentions: Bryan Abreu (Astros), Dustin May (Cardinals), Kyle Finnegan (Tigers), Caleb Kilian (Giants)