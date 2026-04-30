Paul Goldschmidt Could Cement His Worth to Yankees After Jasson Dominguez's Injury

Injuries ravaged the New York Yankees' lineup before the 2026 MLB season even started, and while they've managed to weather the storm so far, the banged-up bodies are mounting. The Yankees recently put designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list, giving Jasson Dominguez another chance to prove he belongs at the big-league level.

Dominguez made his 2026 Yankees debut against the Texas Rangers on Monday, recording a hit in four at-bats before going hitless in the same number of opportunities the next night. New York fans were excited to see what he could do during Wednesday's finale, at least, that was the case until the former top prospect took a pitch to the elbow in the top of the fourth (h/t TalkinYanks), forcing him out of the contest.

Trainer took a long look at Jasson Dominguez after this hit by pitch on the elbow, but he's staying in the game pic.twitter.com/3mAK89gC84 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 29, 2026

Dominguez's issue is described as a "left elbow bruise," per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. The Yankees will conduct "further testing in New York" to assess the severity of the situation after the 3-0 loss. In the meantime, recent call-up Max Schuemann took over Dominguez's spot in left field while Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger continued with DH and right field responsibilities, respectively.

On one hand, it's comforting to know that Dominguez is "only" dealing with a bruise. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how much time he will miss. Whether it's a few games or much longer, the injury-plagued Yankees will likely feel his absence as they trudge on.

At the same time, any missed time could be exactly what first baseman Paul Goldschmidt needs to get back on track.

Paul Goldschmidt could benefit the most if Jasson Dominguez misses time

The Yankees brought Goldschmidt back on a one-year contract for the 2026 season, hoping that he could provide a solid bench bat for left-handed pitching matchups. After all, there were still question marks surrounding Ben Rice's potential as an everyday first baseman, and having a seven-time MLB All-Star waiting in the wings seemed to be a solid insurance plan.

Fast forward a bit, and Rice has erased any doubts with a torrid start to the season, leaving Goldschmidt without much to do. The former National League MVP made only 33 plate appearances across 10 games before Wednesday's clash with the Rangers, slashing .179/.303/.429 with a home run, four RBIs and a quartet of walks drawn.

It's been fair to wonder if the Yankees were wasting Goldschmidt's time and vice versa.

Despite a slow start, Goldschmidt could find a way to remain with the Yankees until the end of the year. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Goldschmidt has a chance to get back into Yankees fans' good graces by capitalizing on Dominguez and Stanton's injuries. With the two sluggers sidelined, New York will need someone to step into the DH spot with Judge and Bellinger likely maintaining the right and left sides of the outfield, getting occasional relief from the versatile Amed Rosario.

A DH stint could be what the doctor ordered

As the designated hitter, Goldschmidt would have more opportunities to get his bat into a rhythm. He's played on consecutive days just twice through March and April, which makes it difficult for even the most experienced veterans to build momentum. That could change now that there's less competition for at-bats, and he'll only look more useful if he takes advantage of the situation.

Although he's been relatively quiet, Goldschmidt did have his first two-hit performance (a pair of doubles, too) of the season in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Houston Astros. His .511 expected slugging percentage and 46.4% hard-hit rate are both above the MLB average (.408 and 37.0%, respectively), according to Baseball Savant, indicating that he potentially still has plenty of juice left in the tank.

Down to their final out, Paul Goldschmidt rips his second double of the game and it's 7-2 pic.twitter.com/t7ouIjDCmf — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 26, 2026

His clutch gene was on display last season, too, as he batted .312 with a .783 OPS, one home run, 34 RBIs and 14 walks across 109 at-bats with runners in scoring position. New York's offense would be even more lethal if that player returns to the lineup.

Goldschmidt loves to be on the field, hence why he's only made 69 DH appearances throughout his 16-year career. Still, Father Time has caught up to him, and it's highly unlikely that he'll ever get the one-up over Rice when it comes to starting 1B duties. Therefore, Goldschmidt should welcome Dominguez and Stanton's absences with arms wide open, as it might be the best chance he'll see all year to remind the Yankees of who he can be.

In a perfect world, Goldschmidt will excel at what comes next, potentially earning the occasional first base appearance when New York wants to rest Rice. Thursday will be a day off before the Yankees' series opener against the rival Baltimore Orioles on Friday, giving Goldschmidt his first opportunity to put his disappointing start behind him firmly.