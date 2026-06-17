Ryan Weathers' Job Could Be in Jeopardy as Max Fried Progresses Toward Return

When the New York Yankees signed Max Fried, it was to build an Avengers-style rotation led by Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and the former Atlanta Braves ace. Fried officially signed two months after the 2024 season, and shortly after Juan Soto went to the New York Mets, but there has never been a time when Cole and Fried have been healthy together.

They were close this year, but just before Cole made his return to the big leagues, Fried went down in a series against the Baltimore Orioles. Now, after a few more weeks of waiting, it looks like the Yankees may have their two aces leading the rotation the way they anticipated last season.

Manager Aaron Boone mentioned earlier this week that Fried was due to throw a side session, and according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, it went well. After Fried initially went down with a bone bruise in his elbow, Boone mentioned it would be a short stint, and his return timeline looks to be materializing in that way.

Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) hits an RBI single off of New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) during the second inning of their game. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the team's depth, they have weathered Fried's injury — among others — and now sit in first place, 2.5 games ahead. It's the kind of "next man up" mentality that a Boone-led squad hasn't had since that 2019 season, which was ravaged with injuries and still managed to dominate the American League.

This Yankees team finally being whole is a tantalizing thought. The Yankees have ranked second in the league in starter ERA at 3.28. All of this is before they could have a rotation with Cam Schlittler, Cole, Fried, and Rodón.

The rotation and bullpen once Fried returns

With the first four in the rotation likely set, the fifth spot could be up for debate, but it's a debate with an easy answer. Even if Ryan Weathers hadn't faltered in his last few starts, giving up 16 earned runs in his last 17 innings, while also giving up a staggering seven homers, the job should still be Will Warren's.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) looks on during the 9th inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Warren, who has had blemishes of his own, is properly built up and is coming off a season in which he pitched 162.1 innings. Weathers, on the other hand, has 74 1/3 innings pitched on the year and has already eclipsed his 38 1/3 innings from 2025. The Yankees could probably send him to the bullpen once Fried returns, and Weathers could be a devastating option out of the bullpen.

Despite the number of homers he has allowed and his hemorrhaging of runs recently, his ability to strike out batters is still there. Despite allowing five earned runs against the Athletics, he was able to strike out ten that night.

Another thing about Weathers is that he can let loose in the pen the way he can't as a starter. He can hit triple digits and high nineties, but when he takes the bump every five days, he averages 95 MPH on his fastball. He won't have to pace himself as a reliever, even if it's in a long-man type role.

Fried coming back doesn't just help the rotation. With the depth the Yankees have built up this year, it can help stabilize the pen as well. If the Yankees can just be healthy this October, there's an opportunity for New York to have its second parade this year.