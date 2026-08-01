Will Warren and Ryan Weathers Could be Key to Yankees Trade Deadline Success

As the trade deadline approaches, it's evident that the New York Yankees don't have the farm system the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, or Los Angeles Dodgers do. What they do have, though, is a slew of young, controllable pitchers to help them keep up.

This season, Ryan Weathers and Will Warren have had highs and lows, but they have been dependable and have had some solid moments. Case in point with Warren against the Cubs.

Recent offseasons have demonstrated that pitching doesn't come cheap, and even though both may never reach ace status in the league, getting innings for close to the league minimum is something teams are looking for. Weathers is under control until 2029. Warren won't hit free agency until 2031.

Both can give a team innings and, as was noted with the Yankees this year, step in while guys are down. Both have done a good job filling in for Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón, as all three have rotated in and out of the injured list.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) talks with pitcher Ryan Weathers (40) during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't always been perfect, but both are one reason why the team sits 2.5 games out of first place with an all-star team on the IL. At a minimum, they did their job, and, more often than not, have given the Yankees a chance to win most times they take the mound.

The value of Warren and Weathers

The Dodgers have seven top 100 prospects, and while the Yankees have four — one of which has been deemed untouchable in George Lombard — Weathers and Warren are valuable commodities in this market. Baseball Trade Values isn't an exact science, but by their system, Warren has a 33.7 value, and Weathers has a 22.9.

In comparison to some of the other pieces on their team, Lombard has a 57.2, Elmer Rodriguez has 19, Carlos Lagrange has 16.4, and Henry Lalane has 11.5. Both are the most tradeable pieces of those that general manager Brian Cashman hasn't given an "unavailable" tag, and are more valuable than some of the top prospects in their system.

Hudson Valley Renegade George Lombard Jr. at bat during the game versus the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at Heritage Financial Park in Fishkill on April 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A match with a division rival

Right now, the Baltimore Orioles need pitching, and they have what the Yankees need. That's an outfielder and a catcher.

Adley Rutschman, once the jewel of their organization, is hurt, but would be under control until next year. Then they also have Taylor Ward, an old-school type of player who owns a .384 OBP and leads baseball in walks with 86.Rodón.

The Yankees aren't offering up Lombard in this deal — nor should they — but Weathers or Warren could easily be a centerpiece. Rutschman has an 18 value by BTV, and Ward has a 3.4. Warren alone might technically be overkill by their calculations, but considering there could be an in-division tax, that evens things up a bit.

Dealing Warren and Weathers would hurt if there was another injury to the starting rotation, but right now, it could just be worth the gamble. The clock is ticking on a core led by Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

It could be time to take a gamble for Cashman. These young pitchers, who are sometimes frustrating, can absolutely land them some real pieces. They're the two names to look for who could be on the move this deadline.