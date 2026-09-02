September Is Trent Grisham's Final Chance to Get Back in Brian Cashman's Good Graces

Trent Grisham has been the very definition of hot and cold. His August was a snapshot of his season with the New York Yankees.

From August 1st to the 26th, Grisham was hot. He slashed .241/.323/.554 with a 142 wRC+. He had seven homers and 14 RBI.

However, what was most frustrating was how the center fielder closed out the month. After that point, it felt like Grisham just forgot how to hit. He wasn't making any contact.

In his final 23 plate appearances heading into the Yankees' big win on Tuesday night against the Angels, Grisham went hitless. On top of that, he was striking out at a 26.1% clip, which was way up from his season average of 18.3% in this small sample size.

Grisham snapped out of his hitless streak with an RBI knock to help the Yankees get a win in the Angels series, but the worst part of his brief cold streak was that his regressing defense has been on full display.

Trent Grisham breaks an 0-for-23 slump to provide an insurance run for the Yankees! pic.twitter.com/T219JOMaD5 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 2, 2026

Against the Houston Astros, it seemed like Grisham took a bad route to get to a ball out in center field, and by the time he got his glove up, it bounced off it. It wasn't just a one-time thing, either, because the defensive metrics tell the story of a player who has fallen off. Grisham has a ninth-percentile -6 Outs Above Average in center field and a 34th-percentile sprint speed.

Trent Grisham is potentially looking at his final days in New York

If Grisham's production this season matched what he did last season, there would be a discussion about the Yankees bringing him back, but it's hard to imagine they will. Not only that, for his sake, if he were hoping to cash out after accepting the qualifying offer last offseason, it probably won't happen this offseason. Grisham has a 97 wRC+, well down from his breakout season (128), and his best attribute, his defense, has completely degraded.

If there's a chance the Yankees do bring him back, it would have to be as a corner outfielder, but even that feels like something of a pipe dream. It's likely that next season — if there isn't a lockout — Aaron Judge will be in right field, Cody Bellinger in left, and Spencer Jones might graduate to center — a place he should be now, considering the speed difference between the two.

New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grisham would need an exorbitantly hot September with a scorching October if he wants another go at playing in pinstripes. At this point, he isn't much of a backup option, especially on defense.

There wouldn't be a situation where they would take one of Judge, Jones, or Bellinger out on defense for him, because all three are probably better than he is at this point. Next year, that defense could take even more of a hit, too.

That being said, with 23 games left in the regular season, Grisham will need to step up or prepare to take his talents elsewhere for the 2027 campaign.

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