Yankees Monday Mailbag 8/31: Heliot Ramos' Future, Potential Second Baseman Options, and Spencer Jones

Coming off a huge series win against the Boston Red Sox — one in which they blew out their rival at home — the New York Yankees are now looking towards the playoffs and potentially the American League East crown. However, there are a few directions their roster can go in right now.

There are plenty of questions from fans about what the roster should look like in the final weeks. And if you're curious about that, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian. Fans can ask anything, from questions about Heliot Ramos' place on a postseason roster to Spencer Jones' future.

The role of one trade deadline acquisition

Will Heliot Ramos make the playoff roster? @mattman1199 on Instagram

Ramos will probably get in some games against lefties. If not starting, he will definitely be used in pinch-hit opportunities. That big homer against the Red Sox on Sunday probably bought him a little more time, and if he gets a few more hits like that, it would likely solidify his case.

At this point, his performance will be less about whether he'll make the roster and more about what his role will be in October. It's just a hunch.

HELIOT RAMOS FIRST YANKEE HOMER BLOWS IT OPEN! 5-0! pic.twitter.com/k1LQhHpoAN — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 30, 2026

Will Warren's spot on the big league roster after his big game vs. Boston

Do you keep Will Warren in the rotation after stepping up in a big game today? @theezratakeshita on Instagram

The best use of Will Warren for the rest of the year might be as a starter. He could have been bombed by Boston, and that still would be the case.

Just look at where the Yankees are with Ryan Weathers returning. Weathers, at this point, would have to be built up as a starter, and seeing as he'll be back with only a few weeks left in the season, the Yankees might throw him in the pen. His 60-pitch limit is best used there, rather than as a starter.

A tough decision to make

Who do you think we send down when Aaron Judge gets reactivated? @emmanuekd1406 on Instagram

It would likely be Spencer Jones. Heliot Ramos doesn't have any minor league options, so they aren't going to DFA a guy they traded prospects in exchange for. It's unfortunate for Jones since he has had some big moments, but the next time the Yankees see him full-time might be whenever the lockout ends next year.

When New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge returns from the IL, Spencer Jones (not pictured) could be the odd man out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next second baseman

With Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely not to be re-signed, what do the Yankees do with second base? @_not_mikeee on Instagram

Anthony Volpe is one person to look to. They will try everything in their power to make that one work. Marco Luciano is another name.

If the Yankees don't make a splash at second, there could be a Spring Training battle between the two. Both are making good contact at Triple-A this year, and Volpe has found some new power that may have him making the big-league roster.

They may even go the Ketel Marte route. He is on the outs in Arizona, and the Diamondbacks might be dealing him this winter — or whenever that lockout is over. It could be an opportunity for Brian Cashman to buy low on a guy with a high ceiling.

A favorite player!

Favorite underrated Yankee? @Sergious1519 on Instagram

It has always been Joba Chamberlain. I wore out that "Joba Rules" hoodie from Modell's!

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