Subway Series Is Even More Important for Yankees Amid Their Bad Week

The Yankees were feeling good about themselves this time last week. They had just taken the series against the Rangers, coming off an afternoon where they came back in the middle innings with some timely hitting to win it. Despite such a feel-good win, the Brewers then swept them at home. They followed that series up by losing two out of three against the Orioles, who they had swept at home in a four-game set the week before.

In the early goings of 2026, it's been a season where the Yankees have either been scorching hot, punishing pitchers while blunting offenses with their own, or they go on mini-slides. Right now, the Yankees are in the middle of one of those mini-slides, and if there is one thing they need to do to get back to those winning ways, it's to beat up on a Mets team that, by all accounts, they are better than heading into this weekend's Subway Series.

Then again, this was a similar place the Yankees found themselves against the Orioles. Getting swept against the Mets or even losing the series doesn't mean the season is over, and it isn't a full-on indictment that will damn them come October, because, chances are, the team will look a little different by then.

The stakes for the first half of this year's Subway Series are higher than usual for the Yankees. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This would be more of a character win since the Subway Series carries a certain amount of weight in the city and its surrounding areas. In a lot of ways, the environment in the stadium isn't so different than a playoff atmosphere, whether it's at Citi Field or Yankee Stadium, and it would show a lot about these Yankees if they were able to take it.

Testing the Yankees' urgency

In these first two months, all we heard was that the Yankees are playing with more urgency. While general manager Brian Cashman claims that hasn't been the case, and they've always had this haste in their pursuit of a 28th championship, moves such as going with José Caballero over Anthony Volpe or ousting Luis Gil from the rotation weeks before Carlos Rodón returned say otherwise.

In previous years, it felt like they would have stuck it out with Gil. That, or if they felt he was unplayable, they would have gone with a Paul Blackburn-type. That's the safe option. Instead, they tried out their rookie Elmer Rodríguez because of his high ceiling.

The same goes for that Volpe move. Granted, Volpe is back, but that is less about wanting to play Volpe and more about where they are injury-wise. It wouldn't be unfathomable to imagine the Yankees demoting him again once their lineup is at full strength.

The Yankees have shown urgency all season. Will that continue into the Subway Series? | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Yankees need all of the momentum they can get this weekend, as they will face the rival Blue Jays and Rays in back-to-back series next week. They've already lost their handle on the AL East lead and don't need more divisional turmoil.

Taking a series in such a charged atmosphere in Flushing would show that these Yankees are taking things a bit more seriously, and they aren't playing down to their competition, which is what that Baltimore thrashing felt like. Those winning teams are the tone setters. They don't play down. It's time for the Bombers to prove that they can do that consistently.

Otherwise, there might be more questions than answers after the Subway Series ends.