The Biggest Mistake the Yankees Can't Afford at the Trade Deadline

When Major League Baseball's trade deadline is over on August 3rd at 6 p.m., the New York Yankees need to have nailed it. It's hard to say who the can't-miss players are because Brian Cashman is at the mercy of what other teams want, but so far, he is casting a wide net, which is what he needs to be doing.

The one thing Cashman can't do is have an underwhelming deadline. It can't be a mid-level bat and a few lottery-ticket relievers, or ignore it the way he did in 2019, which was one year in which the Yankees had a real shot of winning the World Series. This team needs to add real talent, and that could mean decimating their top prospect list.

Right now, they aren't just looking to October. The Yankees need to be thinking about the regular season as well. Despite key injuries, they are within 2.5 games of the division lead, and those Tampa Bay Rays don't seem to be slowing down.

Everybody saw what happened when the Yankees were forced to play in the Wild Card series last year. They couldn't use their rotation the way they wanted in the Division Series and were forced to pitch Luis Gil in Game 1. Winning the division means they bypass that Wild Card altogether, and can mix and match their three aces as they see fit.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yankees can't say "Maybe next year," this time around

What did Apollo Creed tell Rocky? "There is no tomorrow." That sentiment goes for the Yankees as well.

2026 could be Cashman's best chance at winning a World Series, so being ultra aggressive will be important. There have been talks about Cashman stepping down sooner rather than later, and, on top of that, there may not be a season next year with the lockout looming.

In the past, the Yankees have punted on deadlines and offseasons and just kicked things down the line. Cashman doesn't have that luxury. Give him credit for his ability never to field a team that has had a losing season, but what he'll be judged on is whether he's able to deliver a championship in the Aaron Judge era. He has come close, but has always fallen short.

It's not always on Cashman, but how he will be received in future years could depend on what happens at this deadline, and, more important than that, at the conclusion of the World Series. He and the rest of the front office can't look to next year. Next year isn't guaranteed anymore.

Adding a slew of bats

With Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger out and little update on Giancarlo Stanton since April, the meat of the order is in limbo. They'll have to bolster that offense, and that could mean a catcher and an outfielder. It's hard to find the perfect player who is the right blend of offense and defense, but making sure they're getting somebody who can hit competently is important.

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) talks with general manager Brian Cashman during spring training at George M Steinbrenner Field. | USA TODAY Sports

There's a slew of offensive names they can land. Luis Arraez would need some roster maneuvering, and that could mean potentially dealing Jazz Chisholm Jr., but if that's the move the Yankees need to win, they shouldn't be too shy about shaking up the roster. Other names that are potentially out there are, of course, the catcher Ryan Jeffers, Zach Neto, the shortstop with years of control, his teammate Jo Adell, Seiya Suzuki, Luis Robert Jr., Tyrone Taylor, Teoscar Hernández, and George Springer.

All of these guys have their flaws, but if they can land at least two of them, there's an opportunity for that lineup to improve significantly. It's all about giving them a puncher's chance. In their most recent loss to the Chicago White Sox, it wasn't just on Paul Blackburn. After putting up a four-spot early, they did little after, and there were opportunities.

At one point, the Yankees had José Caballero on third base with less than two outs. He ended up getting stranded there. The Yankees lost that one in extras.

The 2021 Braves blueprint

To say that the Yankees need a certain player to win would be premature at this stage in the game. There is still less than a week until the deadline concludes, and, on top of that, when it comes to trades, things get volatile.

More important than landing any particular names, the Yankees need to figure out a way to get the most pieces that give them their best chance of winning. Think of the surplus of bats the 2021 Atlanta Braves walked away with that year. A deadline similar to that could be a way the Yankees finally get that 28th championship, thus getting the monkey off Cashman and Judge's backs.

Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson smokes a cigar during the World Series championship rally at Truist Park. | USA TODAY Sports

This drought has gone on for too long by Yankee standards.