Veteran All But Guarantees Yankees Split With Promotion Demand

The New York Yankees' win streak ended on Sunday night, but that doesn't change the fact that the Bronx Bombers are still among baseball's hottest teams. A 10-3 record as of April 13 has Yankees fans believing in the club's World Series aspirations again, and with the way things are rolling, no one would blame any minor-league player for wishing to be a part of New York's ongoing success.

In fact, a certain minor-leaguer has already made it clear that he wants to join what the Yankees are brewing this spring. Or else. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Monday morning that veteran infielder Paul DeJong—who's currently with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre—has told the Yankees that "he’s planning to opt out at the end of the month if not promoted."

Paul DeJong gave the Yankees notice he’s planning to opt out at the end of the month if not promoted — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 27, 2026

Including Monday, that leaves four days for the Yankees to decide whether to promote DeJong before his self-imposed deadline. Although nothing is guaranteed in life, it's fairly close to a 0% chance that the former MLB All-Star's demands will be met.

Yankees will likely move on from Paul DeJong in the next week

With starting shortstop Anthony Volpe beginning the 2026 campaign on the injured list, it made sense to add infield reinforcements.

The Yankees signed DeJong to a minor-league contract in January, adding some extra infield insurance. Even though his best days are behind him and it's been nearly seven years since his only All-Star nod, New York was hoping he could still be a valuable supporting member, having tallied 146 home runs, 423 RBIs, and a 13.1 WAR across nine seasons. His 14 postseason appearances were a bonus.

Instead of giving the Yankees a reason to call him up, DeJong has done the opposite through the early season. Although his six HRs and 14 walks drawn through 78 plate appearances are solid, the 32-year-old's abysmal .213/.359/.541 slash line leaves much to be desired, especially when you take his 17 strikeouts into account.

New York Yankees third baseman Paul DeJong (18) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning during spring training at Lee Health Sports Complex/Hammond Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A potential call-up could be considered if DeJong were on a hot streak, but he hasn't been. Sure, he has hits in back-to-back outings as of Monday afternoon, but he's still only 2-for-13 (.153) at the plate in his last five games. It's just hard to imagine him replacing anyone in manager Aaron Boone's lineup in his current form.

No one worth removing from Yankees' lineup for DeJong

This conversation would also look different if the Yankees had a slumping bat that needed to be booted from the roster. As it stands, though, anyone who could be replaced offers more upside than DeJong.

For starters, DeJong isn't going to take José Caballero's spot, especially when the red-hot shortstop is slashing .357/.390/.589 with three HRs, 10 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 15 games since April 11. New York has a 10-5 record in those contests, so it's safe to say that manager Aaron Boone likely wouldn't want to change what's working.

New York Yankees shortstop Jose Caballero (72) bunts for a single during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Volpe's return is likely around the corner, too, as his rehab progress ramps up. Throw in the fact that Jazz Chisholm Jr.—despite his flashes of frustration—has been heating up over the last week, and it's clear that the middle of the Yankees' infield is close to full strength, offering DeJong another reason his call-up request will be denied.

There also isn't a bench spot for him, as Amed Rosario, J.C. Escarra, and Paul Goldschmidt offer more upside.

Minor-league deals always carry the risk that a player won't reach the MLB lineup, and DeJong knew what he was getting into when he put pen to paper. He can try to put pressure on the Yankees to facilitate a promotion, but it will not work, and he'll have no one to blame but himself because of his underwhelming start to the 2026 season.

No one can blame DeJong for dreaming, especially as his career is much closer to the end than the beginning. At the same time, no one should be upset with the Yankees when they inevitably crush those dreams.