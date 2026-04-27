Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Ongoing Bad Habit Must Be Ironed Out by Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s slow start to the 2026 MLB season had New York Yankees fans feeling concerned. The two-time All-Star second baseman failed to register a multi-hit performance in his first 21 games of the year, slashing .164/.265/.233 with three RBIs and zero home runs during that stretch. Considering how he will be an unrestricted free agent after the season it was fair to wonder if the slow start would accelerate Chisholm's Empire State exit.

Fortunately, the 28-year-old infielder seemingly found his stride last week, beginning with the Boston Red Sox series. Since April 21, Chisholm has nine hits, two HRs, six RBIs and a pair of walks across 26 plate appearances in his last six outings, which include four multi-hit showings. It's safe to say that he looks like his old self.

Ya like Jazz? 😏 pic.twitter.com/dmOK6HH7Vj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 25, 2026

At the same time, Chisholm's turnaround isn't all sunshine and rainbows. His bat is on fire, sure, but he's still making poor decisions at the plate, and it'd be in the Yankees' best interest to address those concerns before they become a bigger headache.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s poor ABS decisions are concerning

The 2026 season saw the MLB introduce the "Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System." Each club is allowed two ABS challenges per game, allowing the pitcher, batter or catcher to argue a call—whether it's a ball or strike—that they don't agree with. Teams lose the ability to challenge after two incorrect challenges, and each team starts every extra inning with one challenge.

Much to Yankees fans' dismay, Chisholm has been a constant source of the team losing one of their ABS challenges. His bad habit reared its head during Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Houston Astros, looking for a ball to be called despite it being a clear strike (h/t TalkinYanks) during the top of the second inning. The blunder cost the Yankees a challenge while Chisholm picked up his second failed call of the series.

With Sunday's failed challenge, Chisholm has dropped to an abysmal 1-of-7 regarding ABS situations to begin the season. His 14.2% success rate is the worst among 215 players who have won at least one challenge, per Baseball Savant. Meanwhile, his minus-3.6 net overturns vs. expected calls to players seeing identical pitches ranks 301st out of 302, trailing only the Atlanta Braves' Mauricio Dubón (minus-3.7).

It's quite strange how Chisholm has had zero issues making contact with the ball lately; however, he isn't seeing pitches well enough to recognize if they're balls or strikes. Perhaps he's just challenging every pick he doesn't like.

Either way, the Yankees can't accept the status quo.

Aaron Boone must stop Chisholm from being his worst enemy

As the Yankees' manager, it's time for Aaron Boone to sit down with Chisholm and have a conversation about the ongoing ABS concerns. As great as the former Silver Slugger is playing, he still isn't giving New York his best effort if he keeps costing his teammates valuable opportunities each game.

New York Yankees second base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) is held back by manager Aaron Boone (17) after being ejected by home plate umpire Mark Wegner (14). | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if it's uncomfortable, Boone must tell Chisholm that he can't continue challenging pitches as freely as he has. He clearly doesn't have good judgment for which pitches should and shouldn't be challenged, so it's time to remove that privilege until Chisholm can better identify what he's seeing.

The Yankees might be worried about disrupting Chisholm's heater by bringing up his ABS issues, but World Series-caliber managers aren't afraid to rock the boat. Things might get uncomfortable between Boone and Chisholm when addressing the elephant in the room. Still, it'll be worth it if it means improving the likelihood of a title celebration this fall.

Besides, Chisholm needs to give the Yankees every reason to bring him back on a new contract next season. Strong statistical performances can improve those odds, but so can becoming smarter with ABS challenges, as it'd show Boone & Co. that Chisholm is willing to be a team player and to learn how not to put his team behind the eight-ball.