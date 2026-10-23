What a Successful Yankees Offseason Would Actually Look Like

The New York Yankees are walking into next season with a few holes on their roster. Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are likely headed to free agency. Then there's the question of whether Ryan McMahon should be on the roster. He hasn't had a single season with at least a 100 wRC+ and has somehow been worse than normal for him since being traded to New York.

That leaves the Yankees with a hole at center field, second base, and potentially third base. As things stand, Spencer Jones has shown enough to start next year come Opening Day, even if his time in center field had its issues. He had -4 Outs Above Average and -4 Defensive Runs Saved at center last year, but with another season under his belt, he should have the chance to prove himself.

The Yankees need to improve most at second and third. Their collective 89 wRC+ at second was the 10th worst in baseball. That was largely due to a regression from Chisholm. The team was actually worse at third, though. Their 74 wRC+ at the hot corner was worst in the league. Every team behind them in that category missed the postseason.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) is out on a batted ball during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Yankees can add a 110 to 120 wRC+ bat at both spots, they have a real chance to become one of the sport's better offenses. The issue, though, is that the free-agent pool is thin.

Filling out the infield

Outside of Chisholm himself, the two best options at second are Gleyber Torres, who probably won't ever return to pinstripes, and, of course, Luis Arraez. The argument against Arraez over the last few years is that he never fit the team, but with Chisholm gone, he could easily slot into second base.

Bo Bichette might also be available. He could play both second and third, but it would be a surprise if he didn't opt into his deal with the Mets after a disappointing season with them.

Third base has even fewer options than second. Eugenio Suarez has a mutual option, but he struggled last year. If he becomes a free agent, he should be seen as a last resort. Then there's Alec Bohm. He's hardly an upgrade, though, seeing as he's a poor defender and had a 90 wRC+. It's not enough of a step up from McMahon, and it's hardly the kind of deal that moves the needle.

If the Yankees add bats, it would have to be through a trade. Isaac Paredes would be a nice fit at third for the Yankees. Last season, the righty had a 130 wRC+ at third with 25 home runs. He's a career 121 wRC+ bat overall, so acquiring him would mean they're getting a consistent hitter.

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) warms up before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another member of the Astros that could be on the move is Jeremy Pena. Pena would be an intriguing add because they could slot him at shortstop and then move George Lombard Jr. to second. Pena is the better defensive player, after all. It's the kind of thing where Lombard loses some value because he's not playing his best position, but those two up the middle would be a solid defensive setup.

The name of the game for this offseason should be offense. The Yankees already have solid pitching depth. It's just a matter of getting the right bats and, hopefully, moving out of the American League Division Series, where they have been stuck since their appearance in the World Series in 2024.

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