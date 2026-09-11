Why Yankees' Kaima Taira Buzz Is So Intriguing

The offseason is hopefully still several weeks away for the New York Yankees, who have their eye on catching the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League East crown and making a run in October towards the World Series.

That said, it’s never too early to look at potential free agents, and it appears that the Yankees and their scouting department are already doing some homework on Japanese right-handed pitcher Kaima Taira.

The Yakyu Cosmopolitan reported late last month that the Yankees were among several teams that had scouts at Taira’s start against the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters on August 25. During that start, Taira threw seven shutout innings, allowing six hits and a walk, and striking out nine batters. His fastball also reportedly averaged 97.3 mph.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Haira, along with two other Nippon Baseball stars (Teruaki Sato and Hiromi Itoh), is “expected to be posted in early November.” The Yankees were also linked to Sato back in August, who plays at third base.

Back to Taira, he’s an intriguing pitcher with an eclectic pitch mix and the versatility to be used either as a starter or a reliever. Looking at the Yankees’ starting rotation heading into the next season, there might not be room for Taira, but that doesn’t mean New York shouldn’t consider pursuing him, as his stuff could play well out of the bullpen.

What does Kaima Taira bring to the table ahead of his potential MLB arrival?

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher isn’t a tall hurler; in fact, as Passan puts it, he’s “forged in the shape of a fire hydrant.”

However, despite being 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Taira has been effective as a reliever and starter in his career with the Seibu Lions. This season with Seibu, he’s been a starter after spending the previous two seasons mostly as a reliever. And Taira had success on the mound, posting back-to-back sub-2.00 ERAs (1.66 in 2024 and 1.71 in 2025).

Last year, he also had a career-high 31 saves in 54 appearances. His previous personal high in saves was 20 in 2021 (62 games).

As for this season, he’s produced an 11-4 record and a stellar 1.36 ERA across 21 games. His K/9 is 8.45, which won’t blow people away, as he forces a lot of ground balls (48.7% rate), per FanGraphs. Taira’s HR/9 is pretty much non-existent too at 0.20, as he’s surrendered three home runs.

Over his nine-year career, he’s only given up 23 home runs, which is impressive. Opponents in the NPB are also hitting .188 against Taira this season.

Based on all these stats, plus his age, it’s not surprising that Taira could be a hot commodity for teams looking for pitching in the offseason. The Yankees could use a pitcher of his caliber in the rotation next season. As we previously mentioned, Taira throws eight different pitches, which can really put a batter in a bind.

Four-seam fastball

Cutter

Changeup

Sweeper

Slider

Splitter

Curveball

Two-seam fastball

Having all those pitches at your disposal as a starter is a nice luxury, but as a reliever, it can make the opponent second-guess what’s coming as you’re only on the mound for at least one inning.

Could you imagine the Yankees possibly having Taira with David Bedar, Brent Headrick, and Carlos Lagrange in the bullpen? Good luck to the opposing teams going up against those arms.

That being said, no one knows what will happen between now and early November, when Taira will reportedly be posted. There will be a 45-day window for him and the other NPB stars to sign a deal, with a possible lockout on the horizon.

The Yankees doing their homework is a good sign, and hopefully, it leads to them being in the mix for Taira when the calendar flips to November and December.

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