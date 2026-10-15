Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton Have Reached Their Final Chapter

After a historic 2024 postseason where the New York Yankees seemed to get a big hit from Giancarlo Stanton whenever they needed one, the vibes were higher than ever for the veteran slugger. It was nice to see, too.

Stanton's time in the Bronx had been tumultuous. It started with him getting booed in his first home game, then having a lengthy injury history every year outside of 2018. It seemed like his time in New York may actually end on a positive note — something not many athletes who have had his adversity get to overcome.

What's most unfortunate for Stanton, though, is that injuries also shortened his 2025 season. He hit 24 homers and posted a 157 wRC+, but he couldn't follow that success up this season. Once Stanton went down in 2026, he didn't see another plate appearance until the postseason. He was a non-factor both times he stepped up to the plate.

Cutting ties with a beloved Yankee

With just one year left on Stanton's deal, it could be time for the Yankees to cut ties with their oft-injured power hitter. If Stanton, who has 456 home runs, reaches 500, it should be with another ballclub. While it would be a nice milestone for him to hit in New York, injuries have made sure that doesn't happen.

It's not like Stanton has much left on his deal anyway. 2027 is the final year of the mega extension he signed with the Miami Marlins in 2014. The Yankees assumed the rest in 2018, and this season he'll be owed $15 million since the Marlins are paying part of it.

If there's one thing the 2026 season taught the Yankees, it's that they don't need to rely on Stanton. Once they traded for Luis Garcia Jr., their plans for his presence became obsolete. Garcia took on first-base duties, and Ben Rice became the DH.

Giancarlo Stanton's tenure with the New York Yankees has featured a lot of ups and downs, but when healthy, he's one of the most feared power hitters. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Even without Stanton, things will get a bit squirrely next season — or whenever baseball starts up again — once Aaron Judge returns. Judge dealt with a calf injury, so the Yankees may not have him on his feet when he is healthy enough to play. The DH slot could be a revolving door between him and Rice.

It's not the perfect situation, and it could mean Judge, Rice, and Garcia won't take the field at the same time unless Garcia heads to second or Rice catches, so keeping Stanton around won't work. Now, there's always the chance he takes a more ancillary role, but even as a bench piece, he would add little value since pinch-hitting was never his forte. Stanton also can't field any position at this point, so his presence becomes more of an elephant in the room.

Unless the Yankees trade Garcia, there's no room for Stanton, and no rational explanation for trading a 26-year-old Garcia heading into his prime for a player well past his prime. This is why this should be it for the Yankees and Stanton. It would stink to cut him, but they don't have any way to fit him on the roster where it makes sense.

The next time he suits up in a Yankee uniform should be at Old Timer's Day. That's about it.

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