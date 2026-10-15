Potential Luis Garcia Jr. Trade Would Solve One Issue for Yankees, But Create Another One

While the New York Yankees have plenty of positions to upgrade during the winter, first base/designated hitter is not one of them.

In fact, the Bronx Bombers have an outright logjam at those positions. Ben Rice and Luis Garcia Jr. are both left-handed-hitting first basemen, with Rice being the superior hitter and the worse defender. Giancarlo Stanton is the full-time DH when healthy, while Aaron Judge will need to DH more often to stay healthy after an injury-ravaged 2026 season.

Garcia, acquired at the trade deadline, became the everyday first baseman while Rice moved to DH. But entering 2027, Garcia isn't guaranteed to be in that role, with Stanton taking DH duties back, which would move Rice back to first base.

This context prompted Joel Sherman of the New York Post to suggest trading Garcia. In his Oct. 13 article, Sherman wrote that Garcia's hitting prowess would net a solid return on the trade block, and that his roster inflexibility makes it less likely for the Yankees to keep him beyond 2027. Garcia will be a free agent after next season, so it makes sense to capitalize on his value.

However, it is far too early to put Garcia on the trade block at the moment.

Trading Luis Garcia Jr. during the winter would be a mistake

Even though Garcia's offensive numbers with the Yankees weren't as good as they were with the Washington Nationals, he still registered a fairly solid .736 OPS and was surprisingly sure-handed at first base. A second baseman by trade, the 26-year-old chipped in 3 Defensive Runs Saved and was worth 4 Outs Above Average at his new position, per Baseball Savant. In contrast, Rice recorded a -5 Fielding Run Value and -7 Outs Above Average at first base.

Garcia was moved to first base due to his rough defense at second base. Yet, the Yankees could have an opening there with Jazz Chisholm Jr. hitting free agency. If Chisholm walks (which seems likely) and the Bronx Bombers don't make any external additions to replace him, Garcia could theoretically platoon with Anthony Volpe. But given Garcia's past defensive struggles, plus Rice struggling at first, this would be far from ideal.

Rather, the biggest reason the Yankees should hang on to Garcia is that there is no certainty behind the DH spot once the season is underway. Giancarlo Stanton was supposed to be the everyday DH in 2026, but he missed almost the entire season with calf injuries. He hasn't enjoyed a fully healthy season since 2018, his first with the Yankees. If Stanton gets hurt again, Rice could move back to DH duties.

Having someone like Garcia readily available to take over at first base in case Stanton or Rice goes down cannot be understated. He also got very few opportunities to be in an Aaron Judge-led lineup, another reason to give him a longer look.

Nonetheless, it still makes sense for the Yankees to sell high on Garcia. His bat and glove can help out fellow contending teams. But there are realistic scenarios where the Yankees would need Garcia, and with how many players have uncertain futures on the team, trading him shouldn't be a priority.

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