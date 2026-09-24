Breaking Down Where Giancarlo Stanton Would Fit in the Yankees' Postseason Lineup

Just as the New York Yankees had an idea of what their postseason lineup could look like, a new wrinkle suddenly emerged with a major update on Giancarlo Stanton.

Prior to Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton was "knocking on the door" of returning after taking live at-bats in Somerset, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. The 36-year-old slugger even hit a home run during that session, a foreboding moment given his reputation in October.

It was a shocking development, as Stanton has missed nearly the entire season by straining both calves; the second calf strain came late in August and seemed likely to end any hopes of Stanton returning this year. But now he's continuing to work his way back, and it's just in time for when the games matter most, and Stanton has been at his best.

Stanton is one of the Yankees' best postseason performers in their illustrious history, a status he cemented after his monster 2024 playoff run. He has 18 home runs in only 202 plate appearances, and Stanton's .926 OPS in the postseason is topped by only four other Yankees: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Reggie Jackson, and Hideki Matsui.

Giancarlo Stanton led all players in the 2024 postseason with 7 home runs.



Truly a magical October 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mjDEqxs0kD — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) August 22, 2026

But this is assuming that Stanton is ready by the AL Wild Card Series, which is less than a week away. And even if he is, it would be very difficult to fit him into the starting lineup as currently constructed.

The Yankees' DH logjam

Given Stanton's lack of mobility and recent calf injuries, he would need to take his usual position as the Yankees' designated hitter. However, that spot has been reserved for Ben Rice since the trade deadline, and his breakout season ensures that he will remain in the Yankees' batting order for as long as their playoff run lasts.

Rice moved into a tie for the American League home run lead on Wednesday, belting a pair of homers to reach 41 on the season. Even before that game, which saw him go 3-for-4 with a walk, a single, and the two homers, Rice was slashing .318/.439/.545 with four home runs and a 178 wRC+ in September. Taking him out of the lineup would be malpractice, especially given New York's inconsistent offensive production.

Ben Rice homers again!



He makes it a 4-way tie atop the AL leaderboard with 41 HR! pic.twitter.com/NvQxD3nui9 — MLB (@MLB) September 24, 2026

There is a way to get Stanton and Rice in the lineup by having the latter play first base. But that forces Luis Garcia Jr. out of the batting order; while Garcia is in a brutal 3-for-35 slump right now, his offensive upside is also too great to be sacrificed. Garcia additionally is a far superior defender at first base compared to Rice.

All of this doesn't even get into Aaron Judge, who would be limited to DH duties if he returns at any point during the postseason. That scenario, though, is far less likely, as Judge's calf strain puts him in absolutely no condition to play at the moment, as much as he wants to.

Giancarlo Stanton as a bench bat

Because of the Yankees' lineup construction, all signs point to Stanton being used primarily as a pinch hitter. Boone directly alluded to this when discussing Stanton's progress as well, speaking with reporters on Wednesday, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Boone mentioned that IF Stanton is ready, they’d be looking at him as more of a bench option — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 23, 2026

Stanton has mostly struggled as a pinch hitter in his career, batting just .164/.299/.327 with three doubles and two homers in 67 appearances. However, he bucked that trend last season by going 4-for-9 with two homers and three walks.

Regardless of what Stanton's role might be moving forward, there is no guarantee that he makes the Wild Card roster even if he is healthy enough to play. He hasn't seen any in-game action since April 24, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Yankees went with fresher bench players like Ali Sanchez, Amed Rosario, or Ryan McMahon.

But none of those players bring the game-changing power or postseason resume that Stanton has, so if he can shake off the rust, he could be a secret weapon off the bench for the Yankees.

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