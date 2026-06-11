Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Blue Jays Series: Will Ryan Weathers's Slump End?

As the 2026 MLB season picks up steam, the Yankees are enjoying a well-earned day off on Thursday. The vibes are high around the Bronx, not just because of the Knicks' thrilling playoff run, but because the Yankees are on a four-game win streak after sweeping the Guardians on the road, now improving to 11-4 in their last 15 games.

Next up for the Yankees is another road series, this time north of the border against the Blue Jays this weekend. It will be the second series of the season between the American League East rivals after they collided at Yankee Stadium for four games in Mid-May. Although New York started hot with back-to-back wins at home, Toronto forced a split by winning the penultimate contest and finale.

Will this weekend's series be as evenly matched? Only time can tell that answer; however, we do have a better idea of how things could unfold after the Yankees announced their starting pitchers for their looming collision with the Blue Jays this weekend.

Note: the Blue Jays haven't announced their starters as of writing, so I am basing Toronto's pitchers on ESPN's matchup projections.

Friday, June 12 (7:37 p.m. ET): Ryan Weathers (NYY) vs. Trey Yesavage (TOR)

The Yankees could have an uphill battle if Ryan Weathers's recent slump continues. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As discussions about whether he'll end up in the Yankees' bullpen continue, Ryan Weathers will look to get back on track when he faces the Blue Jays in Friday's series opener. The 26-year-old lefty was shelled to the tune of five earned runs on seven hits in a 5-3 loss to the Red Sox last week, giving him a 7.10 ERA in his last two games—a stretch where he's allowed 10 ERs, five home runs, four walks and 13 hits across 12 2/3 innings.

Weathers also has a mixed track record against the Blue Jays. Although he struck out six batters with one run allowed in a 3-1 win in Toronto back in September 2024, he also allowed five earned runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings against the Yankees' AL East rivals last month.

The good news for Weathers is that, despite what his recent history might imply, the Blue Jays don't perform well vs. southpaws. They're batting .217 (28th) with a .298 on-base (26th) and .347 slugging (27th) percentages against lefties,

Meanwhile, Toronto will kick things off with Trey Yesavage on Friday. The Pottstown, PA native is 2-3 with a 3.16 ERA through eight starts, limiting opponents to a minuscule 6.5 hits per nine innings. The former top-100 prospect got the better of the Yankees last month, pitching six shutout innings with a season-high eight strikeouts on May 20.

Weathers is capable of strong performances, but his recent results make it tough to imagine him keeping pace with Yesavage's current form. If the Yankees want to win this one, they'll need their left-handed starter to be at his best.

Game 1 advantage: Blue Jays

Saturday, June 13 (3:07 p.m. ET): Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Kevin Gausman (TOR)

The Yankees' starting rotation has been one of their strengths this season, led by Cam Schlittler's Cy Young bid. The favorite to be recognized as the American League's top pitcher (+170 on FanDuel Sportsbook) is likely feeling himself after his latest outing, having gone 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one earned run allowed in a 6-1 win over the Red Sox last week.

Cam Schlittler is back on track after last week's stellar outing vs. the Red Sox. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

While that performance came at home, where many players thrive, Schlittler has actually been better on the road than at Yankee Stadium. The 6-foot-6 righty is 6-1 with an absurd 1.09 ERA in eight road games this season compared to a 1-2 record with a 3.03 ERA at home. He's also averaging 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings and 9.5 Ks per walk in away scenarios, further illustrating his efficiency and success.

And even though he was credited with a loss in his last encounter against Toronto (May 20), the defeat was hardly Schlittler's fault. He struck out seven batters and only gave up two earned runs on eight hits, all while New York only mustered one run in support.

As for the Blue Jays, Kevin Gausman has seen better days. Although he's been solid for the most part this season, the two-time MLB All-Star has allowed eight earned runs and three homers on 10 hits over 11 innings in his last two starts. Conversely, he's pitched well vs. the Yankees lately, going 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in four collisions (including playoffs) since last July.

But even though it's been a minute since Gausman last lost to the Bronx Bombers, it's hard to go against the AL Cy Young favorite on any given day.

Game 2 advantage: Yankees

Sunday, June 14 (1:37 p.m. ET): Will Warren (NYY) vs. Patrick Corbin (TOR)

Will Warren might have two L's in his name, but it's been a long time since Yankees fans last saw him take one.

The 26-year-old RHP has avoided defeat like no other since the middle of last month, going 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA over his last five appearances, which includes striking out 22 batters and issuing 10 walks in 27 innings. He didn't earn a win when he faced the Guardians on Monday, but he did play a key role in the Yankees' eventual victory, striking out five batters with two earned runs allowed before being pulled in the fifth inning.

Will Warren keeps finding ways to put the Yankees in a position to win this season. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Warren also has a win over the Blue Jays this season, but it was far from perfect. He surrendered three ERs on six hits in five innings on May 19, making it interesting to see if he has a more sound outing in store for the weekend.

Warren will go one-on-one with Patrick Corbin, who's on pace to have a seventh straight losing season with a 2-3 record through 12 starts. The two-time All-Star has a 10.13 ERA through two June starts so far (both losses) and has only tasted victory once in his last seven outings. Additionally, he's winless with a 6.75 ERA in his last three meetings with the Yankees.

It's clear that the Blue Jays can't consistently rely on Corbin, which should excite the Yankees' batters. If New York can get under his skin early on Sunday, there's a good chance that this road series will end on a high note for manager Aaron Boone & Co.

Game 3 advantage: Yankees