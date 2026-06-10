George Lombard Jr.'s Path to a Yankees Promotion Is Becoming Clear After 10 Weeks

Momentum is on the Yankees' side as they approach the middle of June, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start looking ahead. After all, some Yankees fans are already thinking about the club's next potential call-ups, especially with roster spots possibly opening up due to movement ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. That's without even mentioning that spots will be created when rosters expand from 26 to 28 players, less than a month after that.

Of course, George Lombard Jr.—the Yankees' No. 1 prospect on MLB Pipeline—is often at the forefront of any potential promotion conversations. The 21-year-old infielder still has plenty of baseball ahead of him, but that hasn't stopped fans from wanting to see him in the majors due to the uncertainty surrounding New York's shortstop and third base situations.

Although a call-up might not be imminent, Lombard's eventual promotion timeline is starting to take shape following the latest buzz.

Any statistics used are as of Tuesday, June 9.

George Lombard Jr. seemingly on track to join the Yankees at some point this summer

On Tuesday's edition of the New York Post's 'Pinstripe Post' podcast, MLB Network insider Joel Sherman discussed the possibility of Lombard being the Yankees' starting shortstop by Aug. 1. Sherman said he talked to three scouts about the idea, and while two said it's a long shot to happen, the third admitted that promoting the top prospect might be in New York's best interest.

The Yankees, I think, can know this: defense and base running, they have no doubt about George Lombard. They wonder if he'll be competitive right now as a hitter, Sherman said. He's only 20, 21. He needs more Triple-A seasoning to do it. ... (But) the more and more I watch Volpe and Caballero try to do this, I'm not sure you're going to win a championship. ... Too much inconsistency at every way at too important of a position.

"It's not out of the question that George Lombard is the SS on August 1st."



Pinstripe Post with @JoelSherman1.



YouTube ➡️ https://t.co/BcG4DLDq7q pic.twitter.com/PSIkGxuqEX — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 9, 2026

As Sherman pointed out, base running and defense are two things Lombard is already doing at a top-tier level. His presence at shortstop would leave the middle of the Yankees' infield better protected than if Anthony Volpe and José Caballero continue to hold on to the starting SS role.

Still, the Yankees will need to see more out of Lombard's bat if he hopes to compete with Volpe and Caballero. The 2023 first-rounder is slashing .207/.371/.298 with two home runs, 12 RBIs, 32 walks, and seven stolen bases in 35 games (131 at-bats) since being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at the end of April.

Positive signs are there

Fortunately, there have been some encouraging signs that Lombard has discovered his touch. For starters, the 6-foot-2 up-and-comer is experiencing a strong start to June, having slashed .250/.419/.292 with six hits, one double, six walks, an RBI, and a stolen base in last week's seven-game series against Syracuse. He now has two multi-hit performances in his last four outings, as well as three in the last eight.

George Lombard is still trying to find that line between discipline and aggressiveness, but his wOBA is creeping up in recent games and he’s finding some gaps in the field. pic.twitter.com/k7KAAScXKm — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) June 8, 2026

On top of that, Lombard's Prospect Savant profile further illustrates reasons to believe in his outlook, especially when it comes to the following outputs:

Statistic George Lombard Jr. Percentile Expected weight of on-base average .338 97th Average exit velocity 91.9 mph 87th Max exit velocity 111 mph 81st Hard-hit rate 45.7% 76th Walk rate 19.2% 93rd Chase rate 22.61% 76th Prospect Savant Score 97.46 97th

While Lombard has much to improve upon, it's also clear that he's doing a lot of things right. He's drawing walks and finding ways to hit the ball hard, even if it isn't as consistent as fans want. If he can put things together to make more of an everyday impact, Yankees manager Aaron Boone won't have any choice but to give the franchise's top prospect a chance to prove himself before the season ends.

The waiting game is officially on

With all signs pointing to a summer debut, it'll be interesting to see when Lombard will get the green light from the Yankees. Breathing space will be tough to come by as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Domínguez work towards their respective returns, meaning someone will have to be removed from the equation to open the door for Lombard's call-up.

Moving on from either Volpe or Caballero is one way to get there, and chances are that the former is the likelier trade candidate of the two.

Although he looked decent towards the end of May, Volpe has completely regressed in June, batting .063 with a .180 OPS and three strikeouts in his first five games (16 at-bats) of the month. Not even his defensive play is enough to overlook that performance.

Anthony Volpe's regression could be what George Lombard Jr. needs to join the Yankees sooner rather than later. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

And while most of the talk surrounding a potential promotion projects Lombard to play shortstop, the Yankees could always test him at the hot corner, too. Ryan McMahon has been a walking red flag at third base all season, so it's time to consider a shake-up. Lombard has already played 48 innings at third base this year, as well as 263 innings there throughout his minor-league career, leaving New York with an intriguing option.

Of course, the Yankees could also play Caballero at third—where he's looked comfortable at times this season—while rolling with Lombard at short. Either way, having multiple options is far from a bad thing, especially if the Bronx Bombers want to find their most optimal lineup combination.

Lombard has a legitimate path to being a big-leaguer in 2026, even if it won't happen for another few months. His offense must improve, and others must happen on the Yankees' roster to create that opportunity, but fans shouldn't be surprised if the 21-year-old prodigy is playing an important role in Boone's plans before the summer is over.