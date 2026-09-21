Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Rays Series: Gearing up for October

The New York Yankees' inability to sweep the Minnesota Twins and their dropping a series to the Arizona Diamondbacks will likely prove to be the death knell for their American League East dreams. The Yankees now sit six games back of first place, and even if they sweep the Rays, they'll be two out, and they'd need Tampa to drop a series to the Phillies for them to win it.

These are unlikely odds, and now the most important series of the year has been relegated to the Yankees just needing to get to the end of the year intact and figure out their roster before the Wild Card series against the Red Sox.

The most important aspect of this series is their four horses getting right before October. They will all be on the mound for each of these games against the Rays.

Tuesday Sep. 22nd (1:05 p.m. ET): Nick Martinez (TBR) vs. Carlos Rodón (NYY)

Statistically, Rodón has been the Yankees' best pitcher behind Cam Schlittler. There's an argument to be made that if Cole has any more stinkers to finish out the season, it could be Rodón who takes the bump in his place against Boston, and they can save Cole for a game one if the Yankees manage to make it to the ALDS.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) reacts to a call by umpire Edwin Jimenez (75) going the Minnesota Twins way in the second inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a Yankee rotation decimated by injuries, Rodón has bounced back the best, and his recent track record shows that. Rodón has not allowed more than three earned runs this season in any start, and since returning, he has tossed 30 IP to the tune of a 2.40 ERA. He has struck out 31, walked just 12, and minimized the home run ball. He has only allowed four homers since returning.

With another solid start, Rodón can start making the debate about the Wild Card rotation interesting.

Tuesday, Sep. 22nd (7:05 p.m. ET): Drew Rasmussen (TBR) vs. Max Fried (NYY)

When Max Fried took on the Colorado Rockies, he looked rusty. He struck out seven but was yanked in the fourth inning. He rebounded well against the Twins. He pitched seven innings of one-run ball and struck out six and didn't surrender a single walk. It will be interesting to see how Fried pitches against Tampa, who are clearly the best team in the American League.

It will be a solid tuneup for next week when postseason play begins. If he has another game like that one against the Rockies where he struggles to go deep, that will be a concern heading into October.

Wednesday, Sep. 23rd (7:05 p.m. ET): TBD (TBR) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)

Cole and Fried both have some concerns attached to them, but for different reasons. Fried has had issues putting batters away until that Twins start, and Cole has served up way too many long balls in his most recent starts. Although the start against the Diamondbacks was better, and only Corbin Carroll tagged him for a homer, in the two starts before that, he allowed seven.

If there's one issue that needs to be cleared up, it's his homer issue. They need the best version of Cole before he goes up against Boston because that has always been a tough matchup for him. Cole has a 5.93 ERA against the Red Sox, and they simply have his number, with or without Rafael Devers.

Thursday, Sep. 24th (7:05 p.m. ET): TBD (TBR) vs. Cam Schlittler (NYY)

Cam Schlittler is the best pitcher on planet Earth. He'll win the Cy Young, and, at a minimum, be in the top three in the MVP race. That in itself is a huge achievement for a player who has never been a top prospect and was throwing in the low 90s at the time of his draft.

New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) pitches during the first inning at Chase Field during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be his final tuneup start until the postseason. For the Yankees' sake, they're hoping it's not Schlittler's last start against the Rays, either.

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