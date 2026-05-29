Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Weekend Series vs Struggling Athletics

The Yankees will look to maintain momentum when they end their six-game road trip with this weekend's series against the Athletics in Sacramento, CA.

It's safe to say the teams are trending in opposite directions before colliding for a three-game meeting at Sutter Health Park. The Yankees are riding a four-game win streak after handily sweeping the Royals on the road earlier this week, while the Athletics are losers of five of their last six outings, and that's without mentioning their five-game losing streak at home.

This weekend will also mark the second 2026 series between these American League foes. Although the Athletics won two of three games at Yankee Stadium last month, they're not as dangerous as they were then, opening the door for the Bronx Bombers to exact revenge and extend their winning ways.

Of course, the upcoming starting pitcher matchups will factor into the Yankees' odds of beating the A's. With that in mind, let's look at the duels that fans can expect to see this weekend.

Friday, May 29: Carlos Rodon (NYY) vs. Luis Severino (ATH)

Carlos Rodón will start for the Yankees on Friday night. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carlos Rodón will be on the hunt for his first win of the season when he goes up against former Yankees pitcher Luis Severino on Friday evening.

After a delayed start to the 2026 campaign, Rodón has settled in nicely. The 33-year-old southpaw turned back the clock in his last two starts, striking out 13 batters while only allowing three earned runs on six hits across 8 2/3 innings. It's been the type of performance that Yankees fans needed to believe in the three-time MLB All-Star's outlook again.

Let's also not forget that Rodón has a historically great track record against the A's. He's 5-1 with a 2.75 ERA in nine career starts against the franchise, striking out 54 batters while issuing just 15 walks in 55 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile, the season has been a rollercoaster for Severino, who's slowly putting things together. After a rough April, the ex-Yankee has pitched to a 3.86 ERA in four May appearances. Conversely, he's winless in those outings, while his last home appearance saw him surrender five earned runs and two homers on 10 hits in six innings in a 6-4 loss to the Giants on May 16.

And since leaving the Big Apple, Severino is a resounding 0-2 with a 10.66 ERA in three clashes with the Yankees.

In other words, even if Rodón is still shaking off some rust, the Yankees clearly have the pitching advantage in Game 1.

Saturday, May 30: Ryan Weathers (NYY) vs. J.T. Ginn (ATH)

Can Ryan Weathers avoid a second loss to the Athletics this season? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There's been some talk about moving Ryan Weathers to the bullpen, but such a move won't happen until Max Fried returns. In the meantime, the 26-year-old lefty will make his 11th start of the season when he faces the Athletics on Saturday. He previously faced the A's in a losing effort at home on April 9. However, that loss was due to New York's struggles to score, as the team mustered one hit all day.

Weathers has been a reliable arm so far, going 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA while averaging a career-high 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He most recently pitched seven scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over the rival Rays on May 24, leaving time to tell whether he can capitalize on that momentum or not.

J.T. Ginn will be Weathers's opponent this weekend. The Flowood, MS native has tallied a career-best 3.19 ERA through 12 appearances (nine starts) so far, all while allowing a personal-low 6.4 hits per nine innings. He's been remarkably consistent this year, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 10 outings—including each of the last four.

If Weathers and Ginn are on top of their respective game, we'll likely be in store for a pitching duel on Saturday night.

Sunday, May 31: Will Warren (NYY) vs. TBD (ATH)

Will Warren will close out this weekend's Yankees-Athletics series. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that Will Warren has exceeded expectations, sitting with a 6-1 record, 3.55 ERA and 116 ERA+ through his first 11 starts of the season. His May performance hasn't been as dominant as what he displayed in April; however, Warren has exceptionally held opposing batters to a .223/.281/.388 slash line in five outings this month. Hopefully, he can continue that trend on Sunday.

Much to his delight, history is on Warren's side. He's 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three all-time collisions with the Athletics. Even though he didn't earn a win when he faced them last month, he still held them to two earned runs with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

With Anthony Civale heading to the injured list, the Athletics' starter for the finale is still up in the air as of Friday afternoon. Jacob Lopez (4-2, 5.73 ERA) has started nine times this season and last made a relief appearance on May 24, making him a potential starting candidate. Luis Morales (0-2, 14.46 ERA) is also on the 40-man roster; however, he'd need to be promoted from the minors to join the A's.

The Yankees' bats have been on fire, racking up 28 runs through the four-game win streak. It's safe to say that whoever starts for the A's on Sunday will have their hands full, especially if they aren't ready to make it through the batting order multiple times.