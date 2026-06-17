Yankees Likely Don't Regret Letting These 3 Relievers Walk (Despite Bullpen Issues)

The Yankees' starting rotation has been a key factor in their success throughout the 2026 MLB season. Their bullpen, on the other hand, has not.

Sure, the Yankees' relievers were tied for baseball's fifth-best bullpen ERA (3.38) as of Tuesday afternoon, but inconsistent performances from the likes of Jake Bird and others will likely have general manager Brian Cashman looking for upgrades for August's trade deadline.

Although New York's relief situation hasn't been ideal, it could always be worse. The Yankees let a handful of relievers walk out of the Big Apple via free agency in the offseason, and the first half of the campaign is proving that leaving the door open was the right decision.

Here are three former free-agent relievers whom the Yankees likely don't miss, even if their bullpen is leaving something to be desired.

All stats used are as of Tuesday, June 16.

1. Devin Williams

The Yankees had high hopes when they acquired Devin Williams from the Brewers back in December 2024. The hope was that the two-time National League Reliever of the Year would thrive as the club's closer, having amassed 65 saves and a 1.66 ERA—along with 15 wins—in 148 relief appearances for Milwaukee between 2022 and 2024.

It only took over a month into the 2025 campaign before poor performances forced Williams out of the Yankees' closer spot. He went on to finish the year with a 4-6 record, as well as a career-worst 4.79 ERA with four blown saves. He pitched four scoreless innings in the playoffs, but it was too little, too late at that point. Both sides needed a fresh start, resulting in Williams signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Mets in free agency.

Devin Williams' time with the Yankees was forgettable at best. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Although he's played well in recent weeks, Williams's run with the Mets hasn't been anything to write home about. The two-time MLB All-Star's 5.01 ERA through 26 outings is the worst output of his career so far, along with the .726 OPS he's surrendering. His 13.6% walk rate, per Baseball Savant, is above the MLB average (8.4%), while opposing batters are hitting .259 off his changeup compared to .194 last season.

The Mets are heading towards seller territory before the deadline, which only adds to how bad Williams's contract looks six months after signing. He's still capable of strong stretches, but his volatility proves that the Yankees were right not to give him a lucrative contract.

2. Mark Leiter Jr.

Mark Leiter Jr. opened the 2025 season with the Yankees after the Cubs traded him to the Big Apple before the 2024 deadline. Having said that, Leiter's partial year in New York was forgettable (4.98 ERA in 21 relief appearances), so the hope was that a full offseason under Boone's watch would yield better results.

Instead of turning things around, Leiter frustrated Yankees fans all year. He'd go on stretches where he looked unhittable, only to struggle to help the club stay in games for equally long durations. He ended 2025 with a 6-7 record and 4.84 ERA across 48 1/3 innings, a key factor in the Bronx Bombers not tendering his contract, allowing him to reach free agency and sign with the Athletics.

Fast forward through his first 31 outings, and Leiter is the same pitcher for the A's that he was with the Yankees. The 35-year-old righty's 5.02 ERA in 28 2/3 innings is only better than his 2018 effort (7.71), all while opposing batters hit .270 against him. Much like Williams, he has turned things around lately (for the most part), but that doesn't make him easier to trust—especially when his command can be shaky (4.5 walks per nine innings in the last six games).

Leiter will be a free agent again after the season. Unless he shows that he can be reliable for long stretches, there's a good chance that the Athletics will reach the same conclusion the Yankees did last winter.

3. Ian Hamilton

It wasn't that long ago when Ian Hamilton was a key cog in the Yankees' bullpen. The Washington State product, who joined the team on a minor-league contract before the 2023 campaign, pitched 135 2/3 innings across 110 games (4 starts) in three seasons with the Yankees, going 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA, 152 strikeouts, three saves and a 2.2 WAR.

Much like Leiter, though, Hamilton wasn't tendered by the Yankees this past winter. He became a free agent, opting to roll the dice on a deal with the Braves. Much to his dismay, though, Hamilton has only made one appearance for Atlanta, surrendering three earned runs and two walks over one inning in an 11-4 loss to the Nationals on April 21.

Ian Hamilton hasn't looked like the same pitcher he was since leaving the Yankees. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hamilton has spent the rest of the year with Triple-A Gwinnett, and his performance has worsened as time passes. It's a small sample size, but allowing five earned runs on seven hits and a walk in his last four games (3 2/3 innings) is playing him out of a potential call-up in the near future. He still needs to prove that he's worth a 40-man roster spot after being designated for assignment after his lone MLB outing this year.

After turning 30 years old on Tuesday, Hamilton's ceiling might not be much higher than it is at this stage of his career. It's going to take a lot of work to prove he still has a big-league arm, and the Yankees should be grateful that finding that out isn't their problem anymore.