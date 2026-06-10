3 Positions the Yankees Must Address Before Trade Deadline to Improve World Series Chances

The Yankees are the first American League team to reach 40 wins this season, but that doesn't mean their path to World Series glory is clear. Although they're among the best of the best when it comes to certain areas, the Yankees—like any other MLB club—have several areas they'd like to improve in, especially if they hope to remain in the contender conversation by September and October.

August's trade deadline is officially less than two months away, meaning the Yankees should have plenty of opportunities to upgrade any areas that need some love. Having said that, certain concerns outweigh others and must be addressed if the Bronx Bombers want to win their first championship since 2009.

Assuming that winning the World Series is their top priority, here are the three positions that the Yankees must upgrade before the MLB trade deadline.

1. Catcher

Even before Austin Wells landed on the injured list with a neck injury, the Yankees needed a catcher upgrade above all else. Manager Aaron Boone's plan to roll with the left-handed duo of Wells and J.C. Escarra hasn't worked out well at all, as the offensively struggling pair has only combined for four home runs, with none of them coming from Escarra.

Much like Austin Wells, J.C. Escarra's pedestrian offensive performance is leaving the Yankees desperate for a new catcher. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In 25 games (68 at-bats), Escarra is batting .162 with a .452 OPS and a 31.4% hard-hit rate. That's without mentioning how he's hitless in 12 of his last 13 games, having not registered a hit since May 25 as of Wednesday morning. At the same time, it isn't as if the Yankees are getting anything better from Wells (when healthy), as he's slashing .166/.278/.255 with four HRs, seven RBIs and 23 walks in 47 outings (145 ABs).

Yes, Wells's pitch framing and defense are great, but his lackluster bat is preventing the Yankees from reaching their true potential. Trading for a superstar catcher like Adley Rutschman might be easier said than done, but that doesn't mean New York general manager Brian Cashman shouldn't kick the tires on any potentially game-changing options. Who knows who might bite, especially if the Yankees offer a deal that can't be refused?

Finding a catcher who can consistently hit—especially from the right side of the plate—would go a long way in helping the Yankees achieve their World Series dreams.

Potential trade targets: Adley Rutschman (Orioles), Ryan Jeffers (Twins), Hunter Goodman (Rockies), Christian Vázquez (Astros), Liam Hicks (Marlins)

2. Bullpen

The Yankees woke up on Wednesday with the eighth-best bullpen ERA (3.42) in the majors. David Bednar is no longer the concern that he once was; Brent Headrick has been the club's "Mr. Dependable" when they need him and Fernando Cruz continues to be an absolute gem out of the bullpen.

Those performances are certainly noteworthy; however, it doesn't mean that improvements can't be made. Certain members of New York's relief unit aren't living up to expectations, after all. Jake Bird and Camilo Doval have provided headaches since the start of the season without showing signs of a turnaround. Additionally, Tim Hill has experienced rocky stretches, while Ryan Yarbrough's performances have been hit-or-miss.

Jake Bird's uninspiring 2026 performance is one reason why the Yankees will likely search for bullpen upgrades in the coming weeks. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Even with Bednar seemingly playing better lately, the Yankees might be interested in adding a more consistent closing arm before the trade deadline. Even if it doesn't outright knock the two-time MLB All-Star out of the closer role, having another dependable end-of-game option to help Bednar and Cruz would make Boone's life much easier.

The Yankees went hard on bullpen upgrades with the late-July trades that landed Bednar, Doval and Bird, and it seems like history will repeat itself. Let's just hope the results are better this time around and that New York's bullpen becomes one of the team's strengths down the stretch.

Potential trade targets: Pete Fairbanks (Marlins), Riley O'Brien (Cardinals), Daniel Lynch IV (Royals), Bryan Abreu (Astros), Aroldis Chapman (Red Sox)

3. Third base

Ryan McMahon has taken Yankees fans on a rollercoaster ride throughout the 2026 season. The former MLB All-Star has an affinity for going on a heater for a week or two, only to disappear for just as long after that stretch is over. He's in the middle of a hot streak, slashing .367/.387/.667 with three HRs and five RBIs in his last 11 games; however, there's no telling how long that'll last before he reverts to his lesser form.

McMahon batted .100 with a .300 OPS, one HR and four RBIs in 13 games before his latest run, so you can't blame any fans for worrying that he might regress sooner rather than later.

Ryan McMahon is playing well at the moment, but that doesn't mean the Yankees shouldn't at least try trading for another 3B. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The back-and-forth experience makes it hard to justify the $16 million salary that McMahon is commanding this season and next. The Yankees have already sat him at times to test internal 3B replacement options (Caballero and Amed Rosario), but no one has stood out as a potential full-timer at the hot corner, making a trade the best route to find an upgrade.

Finding a difference-making third baseman won't be easy, and it'll likely involve the Yankees needing to sell off some top prospects to facilitate the trade. Still, the effort and resources given up will be worth it if it means ending New York's 3B concerns and increasing the odds of a World Series run.

Potential trade targets: Isaac Paredes (Astros), Matt Chapman (Giants), Eugenio Suárez (Reds), Alec Bohm (Phillies), Matt Shaw (Cubs)