The New York Yankees lean into their traditions more than any other team. For decades, the one constant was pinstriped jerseys at home, the classic grays on the road, and a clean-shaven face. Whether it's Bucky Dent sending one over the Green Monster or Hideki Matsui clobbering Pedro Martinez, the image of the team on the field has largely been the same over the years.

Modifications to their looks have been sparse, but last year, the facial hair policy changed. Now it looks like they might have different road jerseys, too.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts during the eighth inning of game two of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty, it's the players who are pushing for this. It was much the same with the grooming policy last season.

New York Yankees players recently pitched higher-ups on the team wearing alternate jerseys for the first time in franchise history, Kuty reported. Players suggested the team during occasional road games wear its navy batting practice jerseys, which feature "New York" across the chest in gray letters and numbers with white trim and the Starr Insurance sleeve patch. The players did not propose any changes to the home uniforms or to the regular road jerseys. The Yankees have only two official jerseys: white with blue pinstripes at home and gray on the road.

The new look Yankees

At first glance, this seems like the Yankees moving into the future. Teams in every sport go with different jerseys. The San Antonio Spurs have a rich history of their own and now feature a more colorful image on the court at times.

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) looks to pass the ball while defended by Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While some outside the Yankee-sphere may have found their grasp of traditions a bit over-the-top, to those closely following them, it feels like the Bombers are melding in with the rest of the world. It's a bummer, considering the Yankees used to be on a pedestal, looming over everything. This is surely an obnoxious sentiment, but it was the reality of things.

Now what made them unique is going away, and they're becoming like any other franchise. In many ways, this change is emblematic of where the Yankees have been under Hal Steinbrenner.

They're big spenders, but don't put up top dollar for free agents the way they used to. They'll sign the Max Frieds and Gerrit Coles of the world, but those big-money deals are few and far between. Even the Mets, for all their issues, have surpassed their spending habits. Just look where Juan Soto plays.

New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto shakes hands with team owner Steve Cohen in front of general manager David Stearns during a press conference at Citi Field | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Then there's the product on the field. The Yankees haven't posted a losing season since the early nineties, but nobody would claim that they're the kings of the baseball castle anymore.

Their last championship was in 2009, and these days, the Dodgers rule the land. Even the San Francisco Giants had a more recent dynastic run than the Yankees, and nobody would mistake them for anything special in the grand scheme of the baseball world.

At this point with the Yankees, all the things that have made them distinct are evaporating. Yes, they aren't a long-time suffering franchise like the Pirates. Yes, they aren't pocketing all their revenue and are a bottom-five team in terms of spending. It just feels like, though, the longer the younger Steinbrenner is at the helm, the more these Yankees are losing their sense of identity.

Winning over everything

Of course, if the Yankees run through the division and beat the Dodgers in the World Series before the league closes up shop and heads into a potential work stoppage, all this talk about jersey changes won't matter. For the Yankees, the only tradition that matters is winning.

At that point, fans could be receptive to a bright teal road-gray jersey reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty. They wouldn't look like the Yankees at all, and it would be a clear money grab as all of these alternate jerseys are, but at least they'd do so with championship patches across the top right of their jerseys.

Winning cures everything. It's Al Davis' adage of "Just win, baby." Until then, any change feels like an identity crisis and a foreshadowing of more disappointment.