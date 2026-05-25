Yankees Monday Mailbag 5/25: A Slump by Aaron Judge's Standards and Aaron Boone's Job Security

To submit your questions, reach out to Joseph Randazzo on X or Instagram at @YankeeLibrarian.

Here are answers to five of the most pressing questions that were on Yankees' fans minds this week:

Do you think Judge breaks out of whatever funk he's in? @gskiff35 on Instagram

This question was submitted before the walk-off home run, but even in that first game against the Rays, Aaron Judge looked like he was making great contact. He had a 111.9 mph groundout and a 106.6 mph flyout that would have been out in six parks. All of them were with bat speeds of 75 mph.

The short answer here is yes, Judge will be fine. Whether he'll win MVP or have another 200 wRC+ season is another story entirely. We've gotten so used to Judge being otherworldly that I think we have taken for granted just how special it is to be 100% better than the league. It's okay if he's 80% better than the league and finishes in the top three for MVP. Especially with the emergence of Ben Rice.

Boone's contract runs through 2027. Do you see him staying longer than that? @_not_mikee on Instagram

It's definitely possible, but not much longer than that. General manager Brian Cashman said a few years ago that he likes to give his managers ten years. If I had to guess how this plays out, unless something really catastrophic happens, Boone is probably safe this year. There may not be a season next year, and if that's the case, he probably gets one more year. Even if there is a season, he probably gets another year — barring something catastrophic happening. 2028 is the year to revisit this question.

What BP arms do you want them to target?

One of my colleagues, Michael Rosenstein, wrote about Pete Fairbanks last week. That's one name to look for. The Yankees have had interest in him for a few years, and it helps that he's on the Marlins now. Jhoan Duran is another name. The Phillies are under .500, and if they're looking bad come the deadline, that would be an awesome acquisition for the Yankees.

Pete Fairbanks would be a great addition to the Yankees' bullpen. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

My gut says that Ryan Weathers will be in the bullpen by the end of the summer. Think of him as 2024 Luke Weaver, but with much better stuff. At this point, Weathers may be the superior starter to Will Warren - and that isn't a knock on Warren one bit because he has been awesome, too - but the best way to keep him from going over on innings is to put him in the pen at some point.

Will McMahon see less at-bats once guys get healthy? @Mattman1199 on Instagram

It's hard to see him finishing the season as a starter if things keep going in Ryan McMahon's direction. I'm rooting for him. He seems like a nice guy, and he comes off as so pleasant in those postgame interviews. Unfortunately, he has been a worse hitter than he was with the Rockies during his time in New York, and this year his underlying metrics have regressed both offensively and defensively.

At one point this year, he was closing in on a 100 wRC+. He has cratered all the way down to 60. With George Lombard Jr. in the wings, the Anthony Volpes and McMahons of the world might be in trouble.

How do you think Cole looks? Optimistic? @so.this.is.annie

Cole looks like he'll have an easier time knocking the rust off than Carlos Rodón. That speaks to Cole's greatness, though.

If this were 1999, Cole would have been allowed to finish that game against the Rays. At a minimum, he would have pitched into the 8th inning.

The signs are there that Gerrit Cole will return to form. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cole hit 98 mph twice. He touched 97 mph five times. His arm is healthy. At this point, it will just be about building him up. He walked three and only struck out two, but what was awesome was that, despite the lack of strikeout stuff, the Rays only had three hard-hit balls against him that were over 95 mph. Absolutely remarkable for a guy facing a team with the best record in baseball. It stinks the Yankees lost that game, but, at some point, barring health, they'll have a pitcher who can pitch into the sixth and seventh innings at a minimum every day.

When this version of Will Warren is your fifth starter, a team is in a really good place.