Yankees-Cubs Trade Would Solve the Ryan McMahon Problem

Heading into the 2026 season, the Yankees knew they had a weak link at third base. Now, almost two months in, that weakness needs to be addressed.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .189 with a .566 OPS in 47 games. The only regular third baseman in the American League who has a lower OPS is the Boston Red Sox's Caleb Durbin (.492).

McMahon's problems at the plate have been especially glaring the last two weeks, during which he is hitting .139 with a .434 OPS.

So what can general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone do to get the Yankees' hot corner, well, hot? A trade with the Cubs for infielder Matt Shaw would take care of that.

Matt Shaw is better than Yankees' current 3B options

José Caballero could be an option when he returns from the injured list. Of course, that means committing to Anthony Volpe at shortstop.

But that leaves the Yankees with little margin for error on the left side of the infield. So instead, the Yankees would be wise to kick the tires on Shaw.

The 24-year-old Shaw is an up-and-coming player without a position on the Cubs. That's because Chicago signed former Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract and extended infielder Nico Hoerner with a six-year, $141 million deal.

Playing with the Cubs is limiting Matt Shaw's ceiling, whereas a trade to the Yankees could unlock his full potential. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As a result, Shaw has played in just 42 games this season, logging 95 at-bats. He's hitting .242 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and a .691 OPS.

But last season, Shaw exploded on the scene as a rookie, with 13 home runs, 17 stolen bases and a .690 OPS in 126 games. As a result, he finished ninth in voting for National League Rookie of the Year.

Yes, his numbers over the last two seasons aren't going to blow away anyone. But what he offers is significant upside. He's making just $804,000 this year and is still two years away from arbitration, making him a cost-controlled option at third base for years to come.

Trading for Shaw also means the Yankees wouldn't have to rush top prospect George Lombard Jr. to the majors.

Trade bait

So what will it take to land Shaw?

"The Chicago Cubs, who are seeking a front-line starter at the trade deadline, may have no choice but to move infielder Matt Shaw, who’s blocked at third base by Alex Bregman and second base by Nico Hoerner. He has been in the starting lineup just 22 times this season," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

"The Yankees’ farm system is stocked with MLB-ready talent in the upper levels, which could help them fill gaps or trade for reinforcements. They are still not getting enough offense from third base and could improve the bullpen as well going forward," The Athletic's Jim Bowden reports.

The Yankees' starting rotation is about to get a huge boost with the return of Gerrit Cole from Tommy John surgery. As long as Max Fried's trip to the injured list is a short one, New York certainly has the pitching depth to make a deal.

Would Will Warren or Ryan Weathers get the deal done? Or perhaps struggling former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil? Remember, the Yankees also have Clarke Schmidt recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he could return to the club this summer.

Bottom line, the Yankees need to do something about third base if they want to contend for a World Series title. Adding Shaw would position them to do that while setting up the club for stability at the hot corner for years to come.