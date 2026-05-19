Yankees Need Strong Week Against Blue Jays and Rays to Take AL East

The New York Yankees lost three straight series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets last week. It's the kind of streak that they can't have over the course of the next seven days with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays coming to the Bronx. With game one against the Jays in the books, so far so good.

If there is one thing 2025 taught the Yankees, it's that dropping early-season games could have consequences later in the season. Come the last game of the season last year, the Yankees finished year going 9-1, tying the Jays for the AL East lead.

The @Yankees hold on to take the series opener against the Blue Jays! pic.twitter.com/LWwLQwU6MI — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2026

The problem with that was Toronto took the season series against the Yankees, and a medley of blown saves earlier in the year, authored by Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, eventually played a part in them playing on the road in the ALDS and needing to face Boston in the Wild Card game.

To avoid that, the Yankees will need to stack wins and not give games away. It feels easier said than done, though, and ask Tyrone Taylor about that one.

The players on this week

Despite a tough week behind them, these Yankees know what they need to do, especially in this series against the Blue Jays. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was there last season, and he gets it.

"Every time we see them, we have that feeling," Chisholm said, according to the Athletic's Chris Kirschner. "At least I do, for sure. I know a couple of other guys in the clubhouse have that feeling of, like, we owe you something. We're gonna show you what we've got."

Cam Schlittler also mentioned how important this week is. To him, winning both series is paramount even if it is only May. He was on the mound when for that final game of the ALDS.

"Every game is very important, but there are situations where we should lock in — not that we aren't locked in, but being aware that there's maybe a little more to it," Schlittler said. "I think this is one of those series. The same with Tampa (this weekend) as well. We went to their place and easily could have taken two out of three. We didn't. So, it's frustrating. I think we're in a good position to make a good run here and take these two series as a momentum shift."

Right now, the Yankees are three back of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are having a tremendous season. They don't ever seem to lose.

If the Yankees take this series against the Jays, it would be an important moment in the season, but those Rays could be their biggest test. Last time around, they swept them at Tropicana Field, and they're still rolling. The Rays, unlike the Yankees, are riding a bit of a hot streak, going 7-3 in their last 10. The Yankees are 3-7 during that span.