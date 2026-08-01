Yankees Quickly Putting Camilo Doval Trade Benefit to Good Use

The Yankees kicked off their trade deadline on Saturday, agreeing to send reliever Camilo Doval to the Pirates in exchange for prospects Omar Alfonso and Luis Cruz, per multiple reports. Getting anything back for Doval is a win, especially since Alfonzo ranked as Pittsburgh's No. 17 prospect at the time of the deal.

However, perhaps the bigger benefit of the Doval trade is the fact it opened up a roster spot for someone else to make a larger impact than the inconsistent righty. According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, New York is doing just that, as it has plans to now promote Yovanny Cruz again to their bullpen in Doval's absence.

The Yankees are planning to promote Yovanny Cruz to replace Camilo Doval in their bullpen. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 1, 2026

Camilo Doval trade is addition by subtraction for Yankees, who reportedly plan to promote Yovanny Cruz

Doval is an alluring arm with obvious talent, but he's lost his way since his All-Star nod in 2023. His ERA ballooned to 4.82 after being acquired by the Yankees at last trade deadline after posting a 3.09 mark in 47 games with the Giants in 2025.

The Dominican failed to reward the club's faith in bringing him back for this season, as he's earned a 4.54 ERA in appearances while giving up a dismal six home runs and 38 hits across just 39.2 innings of work.

For a New York team speeding toward the postseason and hoping for another World Series run, Doval represented one of the biggest liabilities that could dash the organization's dreams. Among the range of outcomes for the righty, many included disappointment, so the club was wise to pursue a different direction in hopes of improving both its floor and ceiling ahead of October.

In Yovanny Cruz, they might do just that. He already had a promising debut in the pinstripes this season, throwing 4.1 innings of scoreless ball while allowing a single hit and striking out six. The team sent him down to the minors with the goal of working on his strike-throwing consistency, which could've been all part of the plan to gear him up for an eventual Doval trade.

Now the Yankees will welcome back a hard-throwing youngster who's struck out 15 and posted a 68% strike percentage over his last seven appearances since going back down to Triple-A. Moving Doval to essentially clear room for Cruz has to give him a major confidence boost to know the organization has plans for him.

Of course, those plans could change if New York finds a worthwhile deal before Monday's deadline. Cruz is by no means locked into sticking around, but this is a great opportunity for the Yankees to evaluate a promising pitcher as they begin to think about who is postseason rotation material.