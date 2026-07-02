Camilo Doval's Future with the Yankees Seems Clear

It felt like a bad omen when Michael Kay mentioned how well Camilo Doval had been pitching recently during the 11th inning on Wednesday. Kay wasn't wrong, but the attempt to gas up the reliever blew up in his face immediately.

It's true that after giving up three earned runs against the Cleveland Guardians this month, he went on a roll, delivering 9.1 innings of one-run ball heading into the afternoon yesterday. Those 13 strikeouts and three walks were exactly the type of production they were expecting when they traded for him at the deadline last year.

Yet again, though, with the game on the line and a chance to snap a losing streak, it felt like whatever conviction he had in his stuff evaporated. It was as if someone waved their Dragon Heartstring wand and performed an apparition charm on his confidence.

Doval walks Torkelson with bases loaded and the Tigers lead pic.twitter.com/XxeIq9lsyh — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 1, 2026

Doval imploded. All the good fortune went out the window in an instant, and the Yankees witnessed an all-too-familiar sight out of their beleaguered pen arm, who should get serious consideration as a DFA candidate.

The worst part about the Doval implosion was that it happened with two outs. He got Dillon Dingler and Matt Vierling to ground out. Then, for whatever reason, in what should be another one of Boone's odd decisions on the day, he had Doval walk Riley Greene. From there, he walked Hao-Yu Lee and also gave Spencer Torkelson a free pass. That put the Tigers ahead 3-2.

The death knell in the game came next. Zach McKinstry singled, scoring Lee and Torkelson.

Doval's place on the Yankees

The fact is, Doval has been a bad Yankee. He has wicked movement, and his 102 MPH cutters would look like witchcraft if he were transported to colonial times and showed off his stuff to American settlers, but it hasn't been enough.

What is the point of otherworldly stuff when it isn't thrown with conviction, and whenever the game is in his hand, he gives it away? The Yankees sent down Yovanny Cruz, but at this point, there's an argument to be made that the journeyman gives the Yankees the best chance to win. Instead, he's off to Scranton, and another failed deadline acquisition will join Doval in Jake Bird.

New York Yankees pitcher Yovanny Cruz (96) delivers a pitch against the Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A glass-half-full explanation for Doval is that the defense has let him down throughout the year. The discrepancy between his 4.96 ERA and 2.80 xERA does feel that way. Even still, the most positive of Yankee fans probably hold their breath when he's up, whether they'll admit it or not.

What happened to the urgency?

There were moments this year when it felt like the Yankees were moving with urgency. There are things out of the Yankees' control during this losing streak, such as cold spells by Cody Bellinger and Ben Rice, not to mention the number of injuries they have sustained.

The things they can control, such as keeping Doval on the roster and sending Cruz to the minors, make little sense. That good fortune from earlier in the year has gone out the window for now. It's just the same old Yankees, going through the same old Summer swoon.