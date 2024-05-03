Three New York Yankees Prospects Exit Latest Top 100 Rankings
Three New York Yankees prospects left Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect rankings for May, but for different reasons.
Pitcher Luis Gil graduated from the rankings based on service time.
Gil made the Yankees’ roster for Opening Day in part due to the injury to reigning Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.
Gil was No. 100 in the rankings in April.
The right-hander claimed a win over Baltimore on Thursday and is now 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in six starts. He has struck out 40 and walked 20 in 31 innings. Batters are hitting just .159 against him, which would be a career low.
The other two prospects exited the Top 100 rankings because they fell out due to either performance or injury.
Outfielder Everson Pereira was No. 80 in April’s rankings but is now outside the Top 100. He is slashing .269/.345/.548/.893 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 26 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Pereira has not played in the Majors this season and Baseball America cited his strikeout rate as the main reason for his drop. He has struck out more than one-third of the time this season.
Pitcher Chase Hampton also dropped out of the Top 100. He was No. 91 in April, but he is recovering from an injury.
Outfielder Jasson Dominguez remains the Yankees’ top prospect at No. 17. He is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, which ended his season in September. He is expected to return sometime this season.
Outfielder Spencer Jones rose six spots to No. 31. He is batting .288 with two home runs and nine RBI with Double-A Somerset.
Catcher Austin Wells remained in the Top 100, rising from No. 71 to No. 59. He is with the Yankees as their backup catcher and will likely graduate from the rankings soon.
Shortstop Roderick Arias dropped from No. 69 to No. 94. He is battng .200 with Class-A Tampa.
Another shortstop, George Lombard Jr., entered the Top 100 at No. 99. He is batting .237 with Tampa.