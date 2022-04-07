Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MMA
Report: Conor McGregor Faces Six Charges Related to Driving Incident in Ireland
Report: Conor McGregor Faces Six Charges Related to Driving Incident in Ireland

Report: Conor McGregor Faces Six Charges Related to Driving Incident in Ireland

UFC star Conor McGregor faces six charges stemming from a driving incident in Ireland last month, according to a report from ESPN.

McGregor was initially arrested on March 22nd for dangerous driving, but the violations that he was facing were not disclosed at the time of the incident. He passed all drug and alcohol tests that were administered to him at the time.

Per ESPN, the charges McGregor faces include two counts of dangerous driving, one count of driving without a license, one count of failure to produce a license, one count of driving without insurance and one count of failure to produce insurance.

The case is remanded until June 23rd.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 33-year-old made no public comment following his appearance in Blanchardstown District Court, but has since tweeted that he is “back into training” for a potential return to the UFC. He is still rehabbing a broken leg sustained in a match last July with Dustin Poirier.

Despite only holding one victory since 2016, he is still a big-money draw for the UFC. McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2021, and is the richest athlete in the history of the UFC.

More MMA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown with the Buccaneers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Gronk Makes Joke About Patriots, Contract Incentives

He doesn't think his former team would have been as accommodating as the Buccaneers.

By Joseph Salvador
wcball
Soccer

Qatar World Cup Organizers Admit Workers Were Exploited

An Amnesty International investigation found that security guards were forced to work in abnormal conditions that exceeded the 60-hour maximum work week.

By Associated Press
Sep 17, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Play
MLB

99 Things to Look Forward During the 2022 Season

Opening Day is here! Let’s count down the reasons for fans to be excited this year, one for every day of the lockout.

By Will Laws and Nick Selbe
Runners pull out of downtown Hopkinton during the running of the 125th Boston Marathon
More Sports

Boston Marathon Bans Runners from Russia and Belarus

The decision comes less than two weeks until the race.

By Madison Williams
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (right) congratulates right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13)
Extra Mustard

Ronald Acuña Jr. Says He Won’t Miss Freddie Freeman

The All-Star outfielder admitted that there was friction between him and the former Braves first baseman.

By Madison Williams
Nikola Jokic
Play
Betting

Celtics-Bucks, Grizzlies-Nuggets Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Bets and analysis for Thursday’s Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Nuggets games.

By Kyle Wood
Sam Darnold with the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Sam Darnold Asked About Panthers Possibly Drafting a QB

He didn’t sound too worried.

By Joseph Salvador
raven-saunders-100-influential
Olympics

Olympic Medalist Raven ‘Hulk’ Saunders Sees the Future She’s Paving for Black Queer Athletes

The shot put star reflects on her journey to the global stage and her hopes for other athletes like her to see themselves competing at the Olympics.

By Naya Samuel