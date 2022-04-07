UFC star Conor McGregor faces six charges stemming from a driving incident in Ireland last month, according to a report from ESPN.

McGregor was initially arrested on March 22nd for dangerous driving, but the violations that he was facing were not disclosed at the time of the incident. He passed all drug and alcohol tests that were administered to him at the time.

Per ESPN, the charges McGregor faces include two counts of dangerous driving, one count of driving without a license, one count of failure to produce a license, one count of driving without insurance and one count of failure to produce insurance.

The case is remanded until June 23rd.

The 33-year-old made no public comment following his appearance in Blanchardstown District Court, but has since tweeted that he is “back into training” for a potential return to the UFC. He is still rehabbing a broken leg sustained in a match last July with Dustin Poirier.

Despite only holding one victory since 2016, he is still a big-money draw for the UFC. McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2021, and is the richest athlete in the history of the UFC.

