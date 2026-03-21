Movsar Evloev Isn’t Here to Talk—He’s Here to Win

All right, I'm here with Mozar Evele.

Big Main event coming up in London Saturday night.

I'm sure you've been asked this a million times.

How has the layoff been as you've gotten yourself healthy?

You know, majority of this time, majority of these 15 months, all I was doing really was just waiting to be offered a fight.

I mean, Uh, there was a moment when I did get an offer that was the fight against Pico, and I happily accepted it.

I wanted to fight against him, but it just happened that 3 weeks before I ended up getting sick and I wasn't able to come out.

And then for the next 3 months afterwards, I was just trying to get healthy.

Whatever I picked up was taking a long time to get out of my system.

But other than that, you know, in these 15 months, all I did was trained and waited for, for an offer.

It just, you know, it happened the way it happened.

It just didn't come for a while, and when it did, the unfortunate circumstances happened.

I'm sure it's been extremely frustrating for you.

How have you been able to stay motivated as you've been sick and not being able to step into the cage as often as you would want to?

You know, everything is always, it's, it's my determination, it's my work ethic.

This is something that is unwavering, no matter what happens, no matter what kind of difficulties life throws at me.

There's nothing that can change my mind as long as I set my goal, and I'm determined to go and get it, and, and that's the way it has to be, you know, and, and now I'm here where I'm at.

I'm, I'm steps away from this goal that I've set a long time ago, and, and this is what's driving me now, just making sure to know that one more step and I am where I need to be.

Let's talk about your opponent, uh, Laron Murphy.

It's got to be a title eliminator, right?

Do you feel like a certain brotherhood with Laron cause I feel like you're very similar.

You're not, you know, you don't talk a lot of trash.

You're very respectful towards your opponents, and you kind of let your fighting do the talking inside the cage.

Do you think that maybe that has been a reason why Diego's gotten a shot and you and Laon haven't?

You know, I think exactly what we are is what separates us from the rest of the division because where we are now, our, you know, undefeated record and so on and so forth, it's only been gotten because of our Extreme work ethic and us working the entire time for our goals.

We never got, we never got something better or we never got a better position because of, uh, you know, one performance or because of a of a loud expression or some sort of a hype or some sort of like a being in the right place at the right time.

The only reason where we are, where we are now is because we fought for it and we worked for it, right?

And so, so I think, I think it makes sense and what makes us different is that our Work ethic is not like anybody else, which is why I respect him and I feel close to him in the way because I think that he also has gotten where he is because of his hard work, not because he was hyped up to be where he's at.

The guy, your last win came against Al Jermaine Sterling, who moved up to 145.

I spoke to him a couple of weekends ago in Arizona, and he went on this rant demanding a title shot, saying that he's the most deserving, which maybe He has a case.

I found it a little funny since you have a win over him.

Did you see his comments, and what do you, what do you make of Al Jermaine Sterling getting a title shot soon?

It makes sense for his character and for his persona, and this is exactly what makes us different, because I don't say things that I don't believe in.

I say things that matter as opposed to just say stuff to say it.

Have you heard the comparisons to Khabib, and what do you make of them being compared?

Maybe, maybe they're a little early, but what do you make?

Of being compared to a guy like Khabib, you know, Habib also didn't have a not like spotless career necessarily, you know, he also had some, some pullouts during his career.

He also had a lot of hate at the beginning and a lot of people were trying to root against him, so he finally loses, but he never listened to anybody, you know, he kind of did what he did best.

He had a certain style and he was able to stay on top.

And at that moment when he was retiring, he was at the very top of his game, you know, and there was nobody best.

That better than him and regarding the comparisons, you know, maybe you're right, I think it might be a bit too early for the comparison, you know, he obviously both him and I, our strong suit is wrestling and grappling, but I consider him to be levels above me where I was.

And so, you know, I'm very, I'm very honored that those comparisons exist because I consider him to be an older brother, you know, and it's it's, it's beautiful that they're comparing me to somebody who I really respect and honor like him.