Ernest Hausmann on What He's Going to Tell NFL Teams and His Relationship with Michigan

What do you want teams to know?

Because I'm sure like some teams are gonna look at this and say, well, he left the team at a critical point in the year, and how are we going to be sure that doesn't happen again?

When teams ask me that, it's who I am as a person, who I've always been.

I've always been a hard worker.

I've always been a disciplined human being.

And at the end of the day, you have to go back on who I was before all this even happened because I can't control when the Manic thing was gonna happen.

It was unfortunate events and they just have to understand and that who I was before this and know that that's who they're gonna be getting, uh, moving forward and someone that's even better because of the more discipline that he's on.

Um, you're wearing the, the helmet on your, on your chest right now.

Where's your relationship with Michigan football right now?

Um, I haven't really been in the facility at all yet.

I, I have not been, um, but.

I know Michigan will always hold a special place in my heart, regardless of how it ended, regardless of what it is.

I always know that I wore the wing helmet.

I bled, sweat, tears for the winged helmet, um, it means so much to me and it's always, it's been a blessing.