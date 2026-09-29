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Raul Rosas Jr. Takes Over a Taco Truck at UFC 331
Doug Vazquez
Doug Vazquez

00:00:40 |

Raul Rosas Jr. Takes Over a Taco Truck at UFC 331

UFC star Raul Rosas Jr. was in Los Angeles during UFC 331 fight week for a special Total Wireless x UFC branded taco truck activation outside Crypto.com Arena. The 21-year-old met fans and helped bring the fight-week atmosphere to downtown L.A., with 1,000 free tacos being handed out as part of the event.

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At just 21 years old, Raul Rosas Junior is fresh off the biggest win of his career, picking up a victory in his first UFC Main Event.

But just one week earlier, Rosas was in LA for USC 331, teaming up with Total Wireless for an activation that brought two things LA knows pretty well together, USC and tacos.

Total Wireless rolled out a Custom UFC branded Raul Rosa taco truck right outside Crypto.

com Arena and gave away 1000 free tacos to fans.

They packed the plaza ahead of UFC 331, getting a chance to grab food and snap photos.

And one week later, Roses went from serving up tacos in LA to serving up a win in his first UFC Main Event.